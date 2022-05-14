S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war
S&P 500   4,023.89
DOW   32,196.66
QQQ   301.94
The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now 
India bans exports of wheat, citing threat to food security
MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage
G7 warn of Ukraine grain crisis, ask China not to aid Russia
Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal
Live updates | Zelenskyy: No one can predict length of war

Twitter Stock Sinks After Elon Musk Pauses Buyout

Friday, May 13, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) are falling today, last seen down 9.5% to trade at $40.82, following news that Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's move to buy the social media company is "temporarily" on hold. Musk is reportedly awaiting accurate numbers concerning fake and spam accounts on the platform.

In addition, today's losses have Twitter stock trading well below Musk's bid of $54.20 per share, with the broader market's selloff creating a $9 billion gap between TWTR's value and Musk's offer. Should these losses continue to gain steam, the security could move back below the $40 level, which acted as a ceiling in March. In addition, shares now sit more than 5% lower for 2022.

Unsurprisingly, bearish activity is picking up in the options pits this morning, with put volume running at double the intraday average. Specifically, 158,000 puts have crossed tape in just the first hour of trading, more than doubling the 87,000 calls traded so far. The most popular is the weekly 5/13 40-strike put, followed by the 40 put in the May series. 

Options traders have favored bearish bets over the last two weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the security sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.38, which sits higher than all readings from the past year. Echoing this, TWTR's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.85 now stands in the 98th percentile of annual readings. In simpler terms, short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased.

Options are an attractive route at the moment, per Twitter stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 44% that sits in the relatively low 21st percentile of its annual range. This indicates options traders are pricing in extremely low volatility expectations for the time being. What's more, TWTR ranks high on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of 83 out of 100, meaning the security has consistently realized bigger returns than options traders have priced in.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.