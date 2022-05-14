Twitter Stock Sinks After Elon Musk Pauses Buyout

The shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) are falling today, last seen down 9.5% to trade at $40.82, following news that Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's move to buy the social media company is "temporarily" on hold. Musk is reportedly awaiting accurate numbers concerning fake and spam accounts on the platform.

In addition, today's losses have Twitter stock trading well below Musk's bid of $54.20 per share, with the broader market's selloff creating a $9 billion gap between TWTR's value and Musk's offer. Should these losses continue to gain steam, the security could move back below the $40 level, which acted as a ceiling in March. In addition, shares now sit more than 5% lower for 2022.

Unsurprisingly, bearish activity is picking up in the options pits this morning, with put volume running at double the intraday average. Specifically, 158,000 puts have crossed tape in just the first hour of trading, more than doubling the 87,000 calls traded so far. The most popular is the weekly 5/13 40-strike put, followed by the 40 put in the May series.

Options traders have favored bearish bets over the last two weeks. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the security sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.38, which sits higher than all readings from the past year. Echoing this, TWTR's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.85 now stands in the 98th percentile of annual readings. In simpler terms, short-term options traders have rarely been more put-biased.

Options are an attractive route at the moment, per Twitter stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) of 44% that sits in the relatively low 21st percentile of its annual range. This indicates options traders are pricing in extremely low volatility expectations for the time being. What's more, TWTR ranks high on the Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS), with a score of 83 out of 100, meaning the security has consistently realized bigger returns than options traders have priced in.

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.