S&P 500   4,318.99 (-1.26%)
DOW   33,319.52 (-1.69%)
QQQ   342.81 (-1.15%)
AAPL   163.92 (-0.73%)
MSFT   296.30 (-0.83%)
FB   206.13 (-2.32%)
GOOGL   2,690.39 (-0.40%)
AMZN   3,042.49 (-0.94%)
TSLA   865.31 (-0.59%)
NVDA   234.16 (-3.97%)
BABA   107.40 (+2.10%)
NIO   22.07 (-3.37%)
AMD   115.46 (-6.39%)
CGC   6.89 (-3.23%)
MU   85.38 (-3.92%)
GE   92.72 (-2.92%)
T   23.39 (-1.27%)
F   16.59 (-5.52%)
DIS   145.34 (-2.10%)
AMC   18.21 (-3.45%)
PFE   46.13 (-1.73%)
PYPL   107.26 (-4.17%)
ACB   3.65 (-3.95%)
Twitter suspends US Senate candidate for hateful conduct

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 | The Associated Press


March 25, 2014, then, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., left, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 25, 2014. Senate candidate Vicky Hartzler’s campaign says she has no plans to delete a tweet in which she wrote, “Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women,” even after Twitter said she won’t be able to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts until she does. Twitter on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, suspended Hartzler’s personal account, (AP Photo/Lauren Victoria Burke, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A U.S. Senate candidate for Missouri says she has no plans to delete a transphobic tweet that violated Twitter's rules against hateful conduct, even after the social media platform said she won’t be able to tweet, retweet, follow or like posts until she does.

Twitter suspended Vicky Hartzler ’s personal account on Monday.

Hartzler's tweet, posted in mid-February, said: "Women’s sports are for women, not men pretending to be women,” and included her TV ad targeting transgender people in sports and particularly University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas.

A statement from Hartzler's campaign called the suspension “shameful, utterly ridiculous, and a horrible abuse of censorship by big tech giants to stifle free speech.” The campaign said Hartzler will not delete the tweet.

Hartzler is a congresswoman representing Missouri's 4th District. She is among several Republicans vying for the 2022 Senate seat. Incumbent Republican Roy Blunt announced last year he would not seek a third term.


