Twitter, Tapestry rise; Qualcomm, Yum Brands fall

S&P 500   3,345.78 (+0.33%)
DOW   29,379.77 (+0.30%)
QQQ   230.19 (+0.86%)
AAPL   325.21 (+1.17%)
FB   210.85 (+0.35%)
MSFT   183.63 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,475.97 (+2.07%)
AMZN   2,050.23 (+0.51%)
CGC   21.17 (-2.31%)
NVDA   254.25 (+1.39%)
BABA   220.90 (+0.31%)
MU   58.68 (+3.36%)
GE   12.95 (+0.70%)
TSLA   748.96 (+1.94%)
AMD   49.32 (-1.04%)
T   38.44 (+1.67%)
ACB   2.00 (-5.66%)
F   8.25 (-0.72%)
NFLX   366.95 (-0.74%)
PRI   124.12 (-1.74%)
BAC   34.67 (-0.12%)
DIS   142.70 (+0.94%)
GILD   68.21 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,345.78 (+0.33%)
DOW   29,379.77 (+0.30%)
QQQ   230.19 (+0.86%)
AAPL   325.21 (+1.17%)
FB   210.85 (+0.35%)
MSFT   183.63 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,475.97 (+2.07%)
AMZN   2,050.23 (+0.51%)
CGC   21.17 (-2.31%)
NVDA   254.25 (+1.39%)
BABA   220.90 (+0.31%)
MU   58.68 (+3.36%)
GE   12.95 (+0.70%)
TSLA   748.96 (+1.94%)
AMD   49.32 (-1.04%)
T   38.44 (+1.67%)
ACB   2.00 (-5.66%)
F   8.25 (-0.72%)
NFLX   366.95 (-0.74%)
PRI   124.12 (-1.74%)
BAC   34.67 (-0.12%)
DIS   142.70 (+0.94%)
GILD   68.21 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,345.78 (+0.33%)
DOW   29,379.77 (+0.30%)
QQQ   230.19 (+0.86%)
AAPL   325.21 (+1.17%)
FB   210.85 (+0.35%)
MSFT   183.63 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,475.97 (+2.07%)
AMZN   2,050.23 (+0.51%)
CGC   21.17 (-2.31%)
NVDA   254.25 (+1.39%)
BABA   220.90 (+0.31%)
MU   58.68 (+3.36%)
GE   12.95 (+0.70%)
TSLA   748.96 (+1.94%)
AMD   49.32 (-1.04%)
T   38.44 (+1.67%)
ACB   2.00 (-5.66%)
F   8.25 (-0.72%)
NFLX   366.95 (-0.74%)
PRI   124.12 (-1.74%)
BAC   34.67 (-0.12%)
DIS   142.70 (+0.94%)
GILD   68.21 (+3.55%)
S&P 500   3,345.78 (+0.33%)
DOW   29,379.77 (+0.30%)
QQQ   230.19 (+0.86%)
AAPL   325.21 (+1.17%)
FB   210.85 (+0.35%)
MSFT   183.63 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,475.97 (+2.07%)
AMZN   2,050.23 (+0.51%)
CGC   21.17 (-2.31%)
NVDA   254.25 (+1.39%)
BABA   220.90 (+0.31%)
MU   58.68 (+3.36%)
GE   12.95 (+0.70%)
TSLA   748.96 (+1.94%)
AMD   49.32 (-1.04%)
T   38.44 (+1.67%)
ACB   2.00 (-5.66%)
F   8.25 (-0.72%)
NFLX   366.95 (-0.74%)
PRI   124.12 (-1.74%)
BAC   34.67 (-0.12%)
DIS   142.70 (+0.94%)
GILD   68.21 (+3.55%)
Log in

Twitter, Tapestry rise; Qualcomm, Yum Brands fall

Posted on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Twitter Inc., up $5.02 to $38.41

The messaging service reported surprisingly good growth for daily users and solid revenue in the fourth quarter.

Tapestry Inc., up 61 cents to $29 The parent of Coach and Kate Spade beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Qualcomm Inc., down 30 cents to $90.61

The chipmaker warned investors that the virus outbreak in China could hurt demand for phones.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., up $6.45 to $71.42

The information technology consulting firm beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc., down $21.08 to $398.13

The auto parts retailer's fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Yum Brands Inc., down $3.04 to $103.74

The owner of Taco Bell and Pizza Hut reported disappointing profit for the fourth quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., down $7.55 to $65.88

The provider of human-resources software and services reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Peloton Interactive Inc., down $3.70 to $29

The exercise bike and treadmill company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its fiscal third quarter.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
QUALCOMM (QCOM)$90.61-0.3%2.74%25.24Buy$93.82
Yum! Brands (YUM)$103.74-2.8%1.62%28.82Hold$112.41
Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)$71.42+9.9%1.12%19.36Hold$70.28
Ceridian HCM (CDAY)$65.88-10.3%N/A108.00Buy$67.73
Peloton (PTON)$29.00-11.3%N/AN/ABuy$34.43

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel