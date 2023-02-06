Chipotle, Capri fall; New Relic, CVS Health rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $85.45 to $1,637.41.

The Mexican food chain's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Fortinet Inc., up $5.86 to $59.64.

The network security company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Capri Holdings Ltd., down $15.65 to $50.71.

The owner of Versace and other luxury brands reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.

CVS Health Corp., up $2.98 to $88.96.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager reported strong financial results and announced a $10.6 billion purchase of Oak Street Health.

New Relic Inc., up $11.92 to $76.50.

The cloud-based software analytics company handily beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

The New York Times Co., up $4.42 to $41.13.

The newspaper publisher beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Emerson Electric Inc., down $5.19 to $85.99.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments reported weak fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., down $1.42 to $27.52.

The maker of aluminum foil and other household products reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

