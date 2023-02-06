Chipotle, Capri fall; New Relic, CVS Health rise

S&P 500   4,125.49 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,013.95 (+0.19%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,125.49 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,013.95 (+0.19%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,125.49 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,013.95 (+0.19%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   4,125.49 (+0.19%)
DOW   34,013.95 (+0.19%)
QQQ   305.45 (+0.35%)
AAPL   153.25 (+0.88%)
MSFT   268.83 (+0.79%)
META   181.89 (-0.84%)
GOOGL   94.20 (-5.20%)
AMZN   99.29 (-0.76%)
TSLA   211.13 (+4.89%)
NVDA   229.27 (+3.25%)
NIO   10.69 (+0.38%)
BABA   108.18 (+2.92%)
AMD   85.15 (+0.54%)
T   19.04 (-0.63%)
F   13.74 (+2.38%)
MU   60.89 (+1.06%)
CGC   2.34 (-14.60%)
GE   82.18 (+0.27%)
DIS   113.52 (+1.56%)
AMC   5.52 (-3.50%)
PFE   43.87 (-0.25%)
PYPL   79.36 (-0.45%)
NFLX   371.40 (+1.25%)

Chipotle, Capri fall; New Relic, CVS Health rise

Wed., February 8, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $85.45 to $1,637.41.

The Mexican food chain's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Fortinet Inc., up $5.86 to $59.64.

The network security company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Capri Holdings Ltd., down $15.65 to $50.71.

The owner of Versace and other luxury brands reported weak fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.

CVS Health Corp., up $2.98 to $88.96.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager reported strong financial results and announced a $10.6 billion purchase of Oak Street Health.

New Relic Inc., up $11.92 to $76.50.

The cloud-based software analytics company handily beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter profit forecasts.

The New York Times Co., up $4.42 to $41.13.

The newspaper publisher beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Emerson Electric Inc., down $5.19 to $85.99.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments reported weak fiscal first-quarter financial results.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., down $1.42 to $27.52.

The maker of aluminum foil and other household products reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

Should you invest $1,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products right now?

Before you consider Reynolds Consumer Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reynolds Consumer Products wasn't on the list.

While Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)
2.5581 of 5 stars		$1,637.010.0%N/A51.06Moderate Buy$1,817.54
New York Times (NYT)
1.9593 of 5 stars		$40.18-2.3%0.90%39.01Hold$34.75
Fortinet (FTNT)
2.9979 of 5 stars		$59.16-0.8%N/A55.39Moderate Buy$65.93
Emerson Electric (EMR)
3.0452 of 5 stars		$85.48-0.6%2.43%15.80Hold$98.85
CVS Health (CVS)
3.1621 of 5 stars		$90.13+1.3%2.69%38.35Moderate Buy$119.13
New Relic (NEWR)
2.258 of 5 stars		$76.82+0.4%N/A-28.66Hold$75.21
Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)
1.6735 of 5 stars		$27.42-0.4%3.36%22.29Hold$30.50
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Recent Videos

Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Starbucks Earnings: Pullback Provides Opportunity
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Microsoft, ChatGPT, Are You Buying MSFT?
Has the Meta Stock Comeback Begun?
Has the Meta Stock Comeback Begun?
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: