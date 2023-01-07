UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
China's Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
China's Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
China's Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   268.80
MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Ukraine hails US military aid as cease-fire said to falter
Best of CES 2023: High-tech eyebrows and a boba tea robot
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
The Two Men Destroying America (Ad)
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
China's Ant Group says founder Jack Ma will give up control

UAW workers reject CNH offer, extending 8-month strike

Sat., January 7, 2023 | The Associated Press

Members of United Auto Workers Local 807 picket after going on strike, May 2, 2022, at a CNH plant in Burlington, Iowa. More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The UAW union said it would schedule a vote on the company’s latest upgraded offer but it did not release any details of what is included in the offer. (John Loveretta/The Hawk Eye via AP, File)

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers in Iowa and Wisconsin rejected the “last, best and final offer” from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment Saturday night, extending their eight-month stoppage.

In a statement, the United Auto Workers union announced the result of the vote by members who work for CNH and said the union's bargaining committee “will meet to discuss next steps to take with” the company.

It was the first vote on an offer since the workers walked off the job months ago. The UAW said this week that it had decided to put the offer before members, but didn't offer details.

Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, previously rejected at the start of the strike a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn't cover soaring inflation and health insurance costs. The UAW has not provided many updates on what CNH has offered since the strike began last May.

Workers on the picket line in Burlington told WQAD television Monday that they wanted to go back to work but only if they receive a fair contract.

There was no immediate response to AP email messages requesting comment from the company late Saturday.

CNH Industrial, which is based in the United Kingdom, has more than 37,000 employees worldwide. In its most recent earnings report, CNH reported a profit of $559 million in the third quarter. That's up nearly 22% from the previous year's $460 million net income as it increased the prices of its tractors, backhoes and other equipment.

The CNH strike is one of the longest ones over the past couple of years as workers have increasingly demanded better pay and working conditions coming out of the pandemic. There have been a number of strikes, including a high profile monthlong strike involving 10,000 Deere & Co. workers, and several new unions have been established at Starbucks stores and Amazon warehouses although some locations have rejected unions. The Deere workers secured 10% raises and improved benefits after their strike.

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Recent Videos

Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Is Now Time For Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Is Now Time For Dick's Sporting Goods Stock To Shine?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Tesla Stock: Could This Be a Buying Opportunity?
Apple Stock Slides - What’s Going On Here!
Apple Stock Slides - What's Going On Here!

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: