S&P 500   3,327.71 (-0.54%)
DOW   29,102.51 (-0.94%)
QQQ   229.20 (-0.43%)
AAPL   320.03 (-1.59%)
FB   212.33 (+0.70%)
MSFT   183.89 (+0.14%)
GOOGL   1,479.11 (+0.21%)
AMZN   2,079.28 (+1.42%)
CGC   19.63 (-7.27%)
NVDA   251.59 (-1.05%)
BABA   216.53 (-1.98%)
MU   56.88 (-3.07%)
GE   12.83 (-0.93%)
TSLA   748.07 (-0.12%)
AMD   49.73 (+0.83%)
ACB   1.70 (-15.00%)
F   8.11 (-1.70%)
NFLX   366.77 (-0.05%)
BAC   34.61 (-0.17%)
DIS   141.02 (-1.18%)
GILD   68.87 (+0.97%)
S&P 500   3,327.71 (-0.54%)
DOW   29,102.51 (-0.94%)
QQQ   229.20 (-0.43%)
AAPL   320.03 (-1.59%)
FB   212.33 (+0.70%)
MSFT   183.89 (+0.14%)
GOOGL   1,479.11 (+0.21%)
AMZN   2,079.28 (+1.42%)
CGC   19.63 (-7.27%)
NVDA   251.59 (-1.05%)
BABA   216.53 (-1.98%)
MU   56.88 (-3.07%)
GE   12.83 (-0.93%)
TSLA   748.07 (-0.12%)
AMD   49.73 (+0.83%)
ACB   1.70 (-15.00%)
F   8.11 (-1.70%)
NFLX   366.77 (-0.05%)
BAC   34.61 (-0.17%)
DIS   141.02 (-1.18%)
GILD   68.87 (+0.97%)
S&P 500   3,327.71 (-0.54%)
DOW   29,102.51 (-0.94%)
QQQ   229.20 (-0.43%)
AAPL   320.03 (-1.59%)
FB   212.33 (+0.70%)
MSFT   183.89 (+0.14%)
GOOGL   1,479.11 (+0.21%)
AMZN   2,079.28 (+1.42%)
CGC   19.63 (-7.27%)
NVDA   251.59 (-1.05%)
BABA   216.53 (-1.98%)
MU   56.88 (-3.07%)
GE   12.83 (-0.93%)
TSLA   748.07 (-0.12%)
AMD   49.73 (+0.83%)
ACB   1.70 (-15.00%)
F   8.11 (-1.70%)
NFLX   366.77 (-0.05%)
BAC   34.61 (-0.17%)
DIS   141.02 (-1.18%)
GILD   68.87 (+0.97%)
S&P 500   3,327.71 (-0.54%)
DOW   29,102.51 (-0.94%)
QQQ   229.20 (-0.43%)
AAPL   320.03 (-1.59%)
FB   212.33 (+0.70%)
MSFT   183.89 (+0.14%)
GOOGL   1,479.11 (+0.21%)
AMZN   2,079.28 (+1.42%)
CGC   19.63 (-7.27%)
NVDA   251.59 (-1.05%)
BABA   216.53 (-1.98%)
MU   56.88 (-3.07%)
GE   12.83 (-0.93%)
TSLA   748.07 (-0.12%)
AMD   49.73 (+0.83%)
ACB   1.70 (-15.00%)
F   8.11 (-1.70%)
NFLX   366.77 (-0.05%)
BAC   34.61 (-0.17%)
DIS   141.02 (-1.18%)
GILD   68.87 (+0.97%)
Log in

Uber, AbbVie rise; Wynn, Myrian Genetics fall on Wall Street

Posted on Friday, February 7th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Friday:

Uber Technologies Inc., up $3.54 to $40.63

The ride-hailing company reported a big jump in revenue and says it expects to reach profitability earlier than forecast.

Ford Motor Co., down 14 cents to $8.11

The company is shaking up its management following a weak fourth quarter and the botched launch of the Explorer SUV.

National Oilwell Varco Inc., up $2.29 to $24.18

The oil and gas industry supplier reported revenue in its latest quarter that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Synaptics Inc., up $14.43 to $84.53

The maker of touch-screen technology posted earnings and revenue that easily beat forecasts. It also issued a bullish outlook.

AbbVie Inc., up $5.11 to $92.29

The drugmaker issues an earnings forecast that came in well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were exepcting.

Wynn Resorts Ltd., down $7.28 to $126.91

The resorts operator reported a quarterly loss and has temporarily closed its casinos in the Chinese region of Macao.

Myriad Genetics Inc., down $8.27 to $21.02

The molecular diagnostic company reported earnings that fell far short of forecasts, slashed its forecasts and said its CEO was leaving.

FleetCor Technologies Inc., down $22.09 to $306.76

The provider of fuel card and payment products for businesses reported revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)$40.63+9.5%N/AN/ABuy$48.93
Wynn Resorts (WYNN)$126.91-5.4%3.15%20.34Buy$144.20
National-Oilwell Varco (NOV)$24.18+10.5%0.83%-1.62Hold$26.35
Synaptics (SYNA)$84.53+20.6%N/A-124.31Hold$52.00
Myriad Genetics (MYGN)$21.02-28.2%N/A-95.55Hold$27.66

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel