S&P 500   4,118.63
DOW   32,798.40
QQQ   315.27
Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom 
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens 
Lebanon, Israel closer to deal in maritime border dispute
Alibaba striving to maintain US listing amid delisting fears
US begins court battle against publishing giants' merger
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Uber gains momentum in 2nd quarter, investors look past loss

Tue., August 2, 2022 | Michelle Chapman And Michael Liedtke, AP Business Writers


The logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. Uber’s ride-hailing service continued to gain momentum in the second quarter as consumers headed back to offices and started traveling more amid an easing in pandemic restrictions. Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer, a 24% increase from the same time last year. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Uber continued to gain momentum in the second quarter with Americans heading back to offices and traveling more as anxiety over COVID-19 eases.

Passengers took a total of 1.87 billion trips on Uber during the spring and early summer, a 24% increase from the same time last year.

Revenue at the San Francisco company more than doubled to $8.07 billion, bolstered by a change in the business model for its UK mobility business and the acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight.

This beat the $7.36 billion that analysts polled by FactSet predicted.

Gross bookings surged 33% to $29.08 billion, an all-time high. Looking ahead, Uber Technologies Inc. foresees third-quarter gross bookings between $29 billion and $30 billion.

Shares jumped more than 10% before the market open on Tuesday.

Uber has regained a lot of ground since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 triggered government lockdowns that kept most people at home, limiting the need for anyone to need a ride from Uber.

The company pivoted at the time by building up a then-nascent food-delivery division, although that segment isn’t growing as rapidly as last year now that more people are eating in restaurants again.

Uber lost $2.6 billion, or $1.33 per share, for the three months ended June 30. Wall Street expected a loss of 27 cents per share.

