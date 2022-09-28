Uber Stock Could Bounce, Says Bull Signal

Things are looking up for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER). It was recently revealed that a UBS Evidence Lab driver survey showed that drivers and consumers prefer Uber to sector-peer Lyft, with both segments downloading the former ride-sharing app more than the latter. While Uber stock shed 11.2% in the last week and now stands 33.3% lower year-to-date, the equity was last seen inching higher on the day. What's more, the security just pulled back to a historically bullish trendline that could send the shares higher still.

In addition, UBER's 80-day has had bullish implications in the past. According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, this signal flashed four other times over the last three years. One month later, Uber stock averaged a 9.3% pop in 75% of the occurrences. From its current perch of $27.75, a similar move would put the ride share concern above $30.

Pessimism has spread throughout the options pits too. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), UBER sports a 50-day put/call volume ratio that stands in the 85th percentile of annual readings. In other words, puts have rarely been more popular during the past year, and an unwinding of this sentiment could provide tailwinds for the shares.

Options traders are pricing in relatively low volatility expectations, as evidenced by Uber stock's Schaeffer's volatility index (SVI) of 64%, which ranks in the relatively low 33rd percentile of its annual range. In other words, options premiums are low right now, and the equity tends to outperform said volatility expectations, per its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranking of 78 out of 100.

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".