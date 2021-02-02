Uber, UPS rise; Vertex Pharmaceuticals, BP fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $14.44 to $217.33.
The drug developer reported disappointing fourth quarter earnings.
Idexx Laboratories Inc., up $14.23 to $506.65.
The veterinary diagnostic and health care company handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
BP Plc., down $1.46 to $20.75.
The oil and gas company's fourth-quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts as the pandemic crimped energy demand.
Waters Corp., up $22.50 to $291.31.
The maker of lab equipment easily beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Catalent Inc., up 24 cents to $117.73.
The supplier to drug companies raised its revenue forecast for the year following a strong fiscal second quarter.
Uber Technologies Inc., up $3.70 to $56.46.
The ride-hailing company is buying alcoholic drinks delivery app Drizly for about $1.1 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up 73 cents to $62.94.
The drug developer reported encouraging results from its study of a potential psoriasis treatment.
United Parcel Service Inc., up $4.03 to $160.29.
The package delivery service reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue as online shopping surged.
