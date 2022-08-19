UK could face public health 'crisis' from energy bill hike

S&P 500   4,237.53 (-1.08%)
DOW   33,742.71 (-0.75%)
QQQ   326.25 (-0.92%)
AAPL   173.28 (-0.50%)
MSFT   288.16 (-0.69%)
META   170.57 (-2.34%)
GOOGL   118.61 (-1.30%)
AMZN   140.15 (-1.51%)
TSLA   894.08 (-1.60%)
NVDA   183.30 (-2.36%)
NIO   19.37 (-2.71%)
BABA   90.89 (+0.17%)
AMD   98.23 (-2.20%)
T   18.44 (+0.05%)
MU   61.61 (-2.18%)
CGC   3.77 (-1.05%)
F   16.12 (-0.19%)
GE   77.98 (-1.55%)
DIS   120.98 (-1.38%)
AMC   18.37 (-4.77%)
PYPL   97.54 (-2.32%)
PFE   48.98 (+0.82%)
NFLX   240.96 (-1.72%)
S&P 500   4,237.53 (-1.08%)
DOW   33,742.71 (-0.75%)
QQQ   326.25 (-0.92%)
AAPL   173.28 (-0.50%)
MSFT   288.16 (-0.69%)
META   170.57 (-2.34%)
GOOGL   118.61 (-1.30%)
AMZN   140.15 (-1.51%)
TSLA   894.08 (-1.60%)
NVDA   183.30 (-2.36%)
NIO   19.37 (-2.71%)
BABA   90.89 (+0.17%)
AMD   98.23 (-2.20%)
T   18.44 (+0.05%)
MU   61.61 (-2.18%)
CGC   3.77 (-1.05%)
F   16.12 (-0.19%)
GE   77.98 (-1.55%)
DIS   120.98 (-1.38%)
AMC   18.37 (-4.77%)
PYPL   97.54 (-2.32%)
PFE   48.98 (+0.82%)
NFLX   240.96 (-1.72%)
S&P 500   4,237.53 (-1.08%)
DOW   33,742.71 (-0.75%)
QQQ   326.25 (-0.92%)
AAPL   173.28 (-0.50%)
MSFT   288.16 (-0.69%)
META   170.57 (-2.34%)
GOOGL   118.61 (-1.30%)
AMZN   140.15 (-1.51%)
TSLA   894.08 (-1.60%)
NVDA   183.30 (-2.36%)
NIO   19.37 (-2.71%)
BABA   90.89 (+0.17%)
AMD   98.23 (-2.20%)
T   18.44 (+0.05%)
MU   61.61 (-2.18%)
CGC   3.77 (-1.05%)
F   16.12 (-0.19%)
GE   77.98 (-1.55%)
DIS   120.98 (-1.38%)
AMC   18.37 (-4.77%)
PYPL   97.54 (-2.32%)
PFE   48.98 (+0.82%)
NFLX   240.96 (-1.72%)
S&P 500   4,237.53 (-1.08%)
DOW   33,742.71 (-0.75%)
QQQ   326.25 (-0.92%)
AAPL   173.28 (-0.50%)
MSFT   288.16 (-0.69%)
META   170.57 (-2.34%)
GOOGL   118.61 (-1.30%)
AMZN   140.15 (-1.51%)
TSLA   894.08 (-1.60%)
NVDA   183.30 (-2.36%)
NIO   19.37 (-2.71%)
BABA   90.89 (+0.17%)
AMD   98.23 (-2.20%)
T   18.44 (+0.05%)
MU   61.61 (-2.18%)
CGC   3.77 (-1.05%)
F   16.12 (-0.19%)
GE   77.98 (-1.55%)
DIS   120.98 (-1.38%)
AMC   18.37 (-4.77%)
PYPL   97.54 (-2.32%)
PFE   48.98 (+0.82%)
NFLX   240.96 (-1.72%)

UK could face public health 'crisis' from energy bill hike

Fri., August 19, 2022 | Sylvia Hui, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain's public health leaders appealed to the government on Friday to urgently tackle soaring energy prices, warning that the steep rise in household bills will lead to more people falling sick and increase the number of annual deaths linked with cold homes.

In a letter sent to government officials, the National Health Service Confederation said surging costs mean many people will have to choose between skipping meals to heat their homes or living in cold and damp conditions this winter.

The group's chief executive Matthew Taylor said health leaders took the step to make an “unprecedented intervention” and write to the government because the U.K. was “facing a humanitarian crisis” due to the public health risks linked to rising fuel costs.

The average U.K. household fuel bill has risen more than 50% so far in 2022 as Russia’s war in Ukraine squeezes global oil and natural gas supplies. A further increase is due in October, when the average bill is forecast to hit 3,500 pounds ($4,300) a year. Official figures this week showed that U.K. inflation hit a new 40-year high of 10.1% in July.

Taylor said inability to heat homes and afford food will "lead to outbreaks of illness and sickness around the country and widen health inequalities, worsen children’s life chances, and leave an indelible scar on local communities.”

He warned that this will compound pressure on hospitals and public health services, which are already under stress and are bracing for a difficult winter.

“Health leaders are clear that, unless urgent action is taken by the government, this will cause a public health emergency," he said.

The government has faced widespread calls to freeze bills or help people with their finances, but ministers have said no action will be taken until the Conservative Party selects a new prime minister to replace Boris Johnson. The winner of the Conservative leadership contest will be announced on Sept. 5.


Authorities say they have set aside billions of pounds to support people in need with state subsidies. Most households will also receive 400 pounds ($474) over the winter to help with energy bills.

The NHS Confederation said this is not enough and more needs to be done to help those who cannot cope with energy bills rising by some 80%.

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.