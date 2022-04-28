S&P 500   4,183.96
DOW   33,301.93
QQQ   316.76
Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected
China, Russia, five others make US property rights blacklist
European nations accuse Russia of natural gas 'blackmail'
Wall Street investor Hwang, once worth billions, arrested
S&P 500   4,183.96
DOW   33,301.93
QQQ   316.76
Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected
China, Russia, five others make US property rights blacklist
European nations accuse Russia of natural gas 'blackmail'
Wall Street investor Hwang, once worth billions, arrested
S&P 500   4,183.96
DOW   33,301.93
QQQ   316.76
Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected
China, Russia, five others make US property rights blacklist
European nations accuse Russia of natural gas 'blackmail'
Wall Street investor Hwang, once worth billions, arrested
S&P 500   4,183.96
DOW   33,301.93
QQQ   316.76
Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Boeing CEO laments deal with Trump for Air Force One planes
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Boeing posts $1.2 billion loss in Q1, worse than expected
China, Russia, five others make US property rights blacklist
European nations accuse Russia of natural gas 'blackmail'
Wall Street investor Hwang, once worth billions, arrested

UK delays post-Brexit border checks until end of 2023

Thursday, April 28, 2022 | Jill Lawless, Associated Press


Lorries leave after disembarking a ferry as others wait to board on the morning after Brexit took place at the Port of Dover in Dover, England, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Britain announced Thursday, April 28, 2022 that it is postponing until the end of 2023 some checks on imports from the European Union that are required under post-Brexit trade rules, citing economic disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Thursday that it is postponing until the end of 2023 some checks on imports from the European Union that are required under post-Brexit trade rules, citing economic disruption caused by the war in Ukraine.

It’s the fourth time the U.K. has delayed checks it agreed to as part of its divorce deal with the EU. The two sides have been bickering since Britain left the 27-nation bloc about the new arrangements, with a set of special rules for Northern Ireland proving a particularly tough sticking point that risks sparking a trade war.

Since Britain left the EU’s single market at the end of 2020, imports from the bloc are supposed to be subject to the same checks as goods from everywhere else in the world. But while some controls have been introduced by the U.K., others have been delayed.

The British government said measures that were due to take effect from July 1 — including physical checks on fresh food and a ban on EU sausages and chilled meats — “will no longer be introduced this year.”

It said “Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and the recent rise in global energy costs, have had a significant effect on supply chains that are still recovering from the pandemic,” and checks would put a further burden on struggling businesses.

Britain said it would aim to bring in the new measures “in an improved way” at the end of 2023.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Max Blain, said Britain was “not introducing the checks as planned” and was “working on a new model” that would use the latest data and technology to ease burdens on businesses.

Like other countries, Britain has experienced months of sporadic supply problems, with gaps on supermarket shelves, fast-food outlets running out of chicken and some pubs running dry of a full selection of beer. Experts cite a perfect storm of factors, including Brexit and COVID-19, leading to worker shortages in key areas such as trucking. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has driven up cost of essentials including fuel and cooking oil, has made things worse.


U.K.-EU talks on resolving differences over trade rules have made limited progress. Britain’s Conservative government has accused the 27-nation bloc of being needlessly “purist” in its approach to the rules for Northern Ireland, while the EU says Britain is failing to honor a legally binding deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to

Britain has threatened to act unilaterally to suspend parts of the divorce deal if progress is not made.

___

Follow AP’s Brexit coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit


7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally

With the end of the year approaching, many investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios. That typically means casting a critical eye at some of your strong performers and making a decision on whether they will move higher. And one thing that can dip the balance in favor of retaining a stock is the likelihood of a Santa Claus rally.

The technical definition of a Santa Claus rally is a rally that starts in the last few trading days of the year after the Christmas holiday. In recent years, however, that definition has been expanded to take into account a December rally. And with Black Friday beginning earlier and earlier and really not ending until after the holiday's end, this makes some sense.

So will there be a rally in 2021? I wouldn’t bet against it. The market continues to want to move higher and January is historically a strong month for stocks. With that said, we believe quality should still matter. Here are seven stocks that stand to benefit with or without a Santa Claus rally.

View the "7 Stocks That are Ready For a Santa Claus Rally".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.