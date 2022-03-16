S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
S&P 500   4,262.45
DOW   33,544.34
QQQ   328.15
3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range 
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

UK easing COVID-19 testing, monitoring despite case uptick

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 | Maria Cheng, AP Medical Writer


A lab assistant points at charts of a sequenced Covid-19 virus at the Wellcome Sanger Institute that is operated by Genome Research in Cambridge, England, Thursday, March 4, 2021. After dropping most coronavirus restrictions in February 2022, Britain is now ending some COVID-19 testing and monitoring programs, a move some scientists fear will complicate efforts to track the virus and detect worrisome new variants. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

LONDON (AP) — After dropping nearly all coronavirus restrictions last month, Britain is now ending some of its most widespread COVID-19 testing and monitoring programs, a move some scientists fear will complicate efforts to track the virus and detect worrisome new variants.

Officials have largely dismissed those concerns, despite a recent uptick in cases across Europe, insisting that high immunization rates will help dampen future waves of disease.

Based on how quickly new variants have arisen, some experts suggest the next one could arrive as early as May. They warn that U.K. authorities should be using the time to prepare, rather than winding down their pandemic defenses.

Mark Woolhouse, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh, called it “an unfortunate pattern” that has been seen repeatedly throughout the outbreak.

“Every time one wave of COVID passes, the government acts as if it’s the end of the pandemic,” he said.

Without testing and monitoring, new clusters or signs that the virus is evolving could be missed, Woolhouse said.

“I do not understand why governments are not learning this lesson,” he said.

Last week, the U.K. announced it was suspending funding for one of the world’s biggest and most comprehensive coronavirus monitoring programs, in addition to ditching research that tracks in real time symptoms and infections in health workers. And as of April, free COVID-19 tests for most people in England will also end.

As most COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed across Europe, including Austria, Britain, Denmark, Germany and France, the numbers of infections have inched higher in recent days. The uptick is driven in part by the slightly more infectious omicron descendant BA.2 and by people largely abandoning masks and gathering in bigger groups.

In the last two weeks, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have both risen slightly in Britain.

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid described the increase as “expected” and the country as “in a very good position.”

Numerous health leaders in the U.K. have questioned the wisdom of abandoning free testing and measures like stopping financial support for people with infections who are isolating.

“The government cannot wave a magic wand and pretend the threat has disappeared entirely,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of Britain’s National Health Service.

Other officials, however, have pointed out that the testing and monitoring programs are enormously pricey. Last month, Swedish authorities halted wide-scale testing, saying that the cost and relevance was no longer justifiable.

“If we were to have extensive testing adapted to everyone who has COVID-19, that would mean half a billion kronor a week (about $55 million) and 2 billion a month ($220 million),” said Swedish Public Health Agency chief Karin Tegmark Wisell last month, when their testing programs were shelved.

U.K. officials have now apparently made the same calculation.

“The question is whether we can afford to keep using these expensive tools if it appears that COVID is becoming endemic,” said Julian Tang, a virologist at the University of Leicester.

He said it was likely the virus was evolving into a more transmissible and less dangerous form, but acknowledged that process could take years — and that we would probably face sporadic surges until that happens.

Salim Abdool Karim, an infectious diseases epidemiologist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal who previously advised the South African government, said there were clues in COVID-19’s track record that allow for an “educated guess.” As the country that first detected omicron and where it spread first, South Africa has been closely monitored by many European and other public health scientists to see what might come next in the pandemic.

Karim predicts the next big surge of disease could come within weeks, noting that South Africa had been hit with COVID-19 surges every three months, meaning the next wave could start in May.

Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain’s University of East Anglia, said we would likely see another variant or two every year, based on how rapidly coronaviruses mutate.

Still, many experts don’t think future waves of COVID-19 will be as brutal as the past.

“We’re in a different place, because we have vaccines and we know what works,” said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, chair of global health at Columbia University.

“In the meantime, it is the wrong time to dismantle the strong public health systems we’ve relied on throughout the pandemic,” El-Sadr said.

____

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.