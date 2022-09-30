S&P 500   3,640.47
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns
UK's Truss defends economic plan that sent pound tumbling
NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage
UK economy grows slightly in revised GDP estimate

Fri., September 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Revised figures show the U.K. economy grew slightly in the second quarter of the year, indicating the country isn’t currently in a recession.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product increased by 0.2% in the three months through June, compared with the agency’s previous estimate that the economy shrank by 0.1% in the period.

The new estimate means the British economy isn’t technically in a recession, which is traditionally defined by two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP.

The Bank of England said last week that it expected GDP to fall by 0.1% in the three months through September. That would have put the British economy into a technical recession if the second-quarter figures hadn’t been revised.

The new figures more accurately reflect growth in financial services and the pandemic’s impact on healthcare, the national statistics office said.

