UK economy shrank more than thought in third quarter

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   273.45
Best Colleges for Retirees
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Top Innovation Stock (Ad)
US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month
Wall Street gains ground, indexes turn green for the week
Top Innovation Stock (Ad)
Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook 
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   273.45
Best Colleges for Retirees
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Top Innovation Stock (Ad)
US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month
Wall Street gains ground, indexes turn green for the week
Top Innovation Stock (Ad)
Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook 
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   273.45
Best Colleges for Retirees
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Top Innovation Stock (Ad)
US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month
Wall Street gains ground, indexes turn green for the week
Top Innovation Stock (Ad)
Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook 
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   273.45
Best Colleges for Retirees
Top AI Tech Stock To Watch (Ad)
Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
Top Innovation Stock (Ad)
US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month
Wall Street gains ground, indexes turn green for the week
Top Innovation Stock (Ad)
Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook 

UK economy shrank more than thought in third quarter

Thu., December 22, 2022 | The Associated Press
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

LONDON (AP) — Revised figures from the Office for National Statistics on Thursday painted a grim picture for the U.K. economy, which was shown to have contracted by more than was initially estimated between July and September.

Gross domestic product fell by a revised 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022, against the estimated 0.2% decline, as business investment performed worse than anticipated. Growth figures for the first half of 2022 were also revised down, with figures showing the UK mustered growth of just 0.6% in the first quarter and 0.1% in the second quarter.

The ONS additionally reported that GDP is now estimated to be 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels, revised down from a prior estimate of 0.4% below.

“Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity generation notably weaker,” said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

The coming months look far from bright, as experts predict the economy will shrink further in the final quarter of 2022, which would see the U.K. fall into recession — when an economy shrinks for two quarters in a row — with forecasts that it will experience contractions of a similar size in both the first and second quarters of 2023. The effects are already hitting consumers hard, with household spending dropping by 1.1% after inflation over the third quarter — the first fall since January to March of 2021, when the U.K. was in lockdown.

“Household incomes continued to fall in real terms, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous two quarters," Morgan said.

Compared with other advanced economies, the U.K. is faring especially poorly.

“The national accounts confirm that the U.K. was the only G-7 economy in which third-quarter GDP still was below its pre-COVID level,” said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.


“Looking ahead, the U.K. likely will continue to underperform; we expect Britain to suffer the deepest recession among major advanced economies in 2023.”

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for January 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Enter your email address below to see which companies made the list.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: