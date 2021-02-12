S&P 500   3,934.83
DOW   31,458.40
QQQ   336.45
3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Ready to Run
3 Dating App Stocks for Investors to Love
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/8 – 2/12
The Latest: Oxford University testing vaccine in children
Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error
The Latest: China holiday travel down amid restrictions
The Latest: States await vaccines ahead of federal sites
S&P 500   3,934.83
DOW   31,458.40
QQQ   336.45
3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Ready to Run
3 Dating App Stocks for Investors to Love
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/8 – 2/12
The Latest: Oxford University testing vaccine in children
Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error
The Latest: China holiday travel down amid restrictions
The Latest: States await vaccines ahead of federal sites
S&P 500   3,934.83
DOW   31,458.40
QQQ   336.45
3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Ready to Run
3 Dating App Stocks for Investors to Love
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/8 – 2/12
The Latest: Oxford University testing vaccine in children
Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error
The Latest: China holiday travel down amid restrictions
The Latest: States await vaccines ahead of federal sites
S&P 500   3,934.83
DOW   31,458.40
QQQ   336.45
3 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Ready to Run
3 Dating App Stocks for Investors to Love
MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/8 – 2/12
The Latest: Oxford University testing vaccine in children
Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error
The Latest: China holiday travel down amid restrictions
The Latest: States await vaccines ahead of federal sites
Log in

UK economy shrinks 9.9%, biggest annual decline on record

Friday, February 12, 2021 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy suffered its biggest decline on record last year as the coronavirus pandemic closed shops and restaurants and and devastated the travel industry.

But even as the Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product shrank 9.9% in 2020, there were signs of a rebound. The economy expanded 1% in the fourth quarter, a second consecutive quarter of growth.

Andy Haldane, chief economist for the Bank of England, said the rapid vaccination of people across the U.K. would ease COVID-19 restrictions and unleash an economic recovery.

“A decisive corner is about to be turned for the economy, too, with enormous amounts of pent-up financial energy waiting to be released, like a coiled spring,” Haldane wrote in the Daily Mail.


10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own

Historically low-interest rates have made it difficult over the last decade for income-oriented investors that want to generate safe cash flow for their retirements.

Dividend-paying stocks have become more appealing to income investors because of their competitive yields, the favorite tax treatment that dividends receive, and their ability to grow their payouts over time. While fixed interest rates from bond investments will lose purchasing power to inflation over time, the purchasing power of income from dividend growth stocks is more protected because companies tend to raise their dividend payments every year.

In this slideshow, we look at ten of the best high-dividend stocks that offer strong yields (above 3.5%), have consistent cash flow, and a strong track record of dividend growth. The companies in this slideshow have all raised their dividend every year for the last ten years.

These companies also have low payout ratios (below 75%), meaning that they will have the ability to continue to pay their dividend if their earnings have a temporary dip.

Stock prices will always fluctuate, but the dividends paid by these rock-solid dividend payers should remain secure with moderate earnings growth.

View the "10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.