UK economy stutters in August despite dining discount

LONDON (AP) — The British economy grew by far less than anticipated during August, raising concerns that the recovery from the coronavirus recession was already stuttering even before the reimposition of an array of lockdown restrictions.
Figures released Friday from the Office for National Statistics show that the economy expanded by only 2.1% in August from the month before. That was way down on the 6.4% expansion in July and substantially lower than the 4.6% anticipated in financial markets.
The hospitality sector was one that performed well, with business boosted by the decision by many to holiday in the U.K. instead of going abroad, as well as the government's dining discount scheme during the month. Under the Eat Out to Help Out program, sitting customers could receive a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating restaurants between Monday and Wednesday up to 10 pounds ($13) per person.
“There was strong growth in restaurants and accommodation due to the easing of lockdown rules, the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, and people choosing summer staycations," statistician Jonathan Athow said.
However, he said, many other parts of the service sector recorded “muted growth.” Manufacturing was one sector struggling with car and aircraft production still below levels seen at the start of the year.
The British economy lost nearly a quarter of its output at the height of the lockdown in spring, when many sectors were closed and those people still working were encouraged to do so from home. Since May, when lockdown measures started to be eased, it has eked out four months of growth, recovering much of the output lost. However, the British economy remained at the end of August 9.2% smaller than its pre-COVID level.
Worries are mounting that the economy will stall in the final months of the year as restrictions have been reimposed following a spike in new coronavirus cases.
“Today’s figures show our economy has grown for four consecutive months, but I know that many people are worried about the coming winter months," Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said.
___
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
7 Stocks to Own For the Next Decade
According to Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) analysts, investors who are looking for growth as the economy begins to recover need to be in stocks. In fact, many investors are breathing a sigh of relief for not panicking when the market sold off in February and March.
But while a Black Swan event like the Covid-19 pandemic can teach investors short-term lessons, the trick to buy-and-hold investing is identifying companies that give you the confidence to invest for not just 10 weeks, but 10 years.
For many investors this means identifying key trends. Prior to the pandemic, trends were emerging. Those trends, such as e-commerce, financial technology, digital healthcare, are quickly becoming part of our “new normal.” Think about it. Cash is now literally “dirty money”. E-commerce is not just convenient, it’s essential. And we’ve figured out that the patient-doctor relationship can take place via videochat.
And all of this feeds into other trends, which includes the idea that our smartphones are only going to become more powerful, and more important. But the next 10 years are not destined to be the decade of stealth small-caps. Many of the companies that are well positioned for the next decade will be familiar to most investors.
Here are 7 companies that are going to become increasingly relevant over the next decade. When you buy them now, you’ll be thanking yourself when the calendar turns to 2030.
View the "7 Stocks to Own For the Next Decade".