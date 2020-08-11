UK employment falls by biggest quarterly amount since 2009

LONDON (AP) — The number of people in employment in the U.K. fell by 220,000 in the three months after the country was put into lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed Tuesday.
That quarterly decline, which took the total number of people in employment to 32.92 million, is the biggest since the deep recession in 2009 in the wake of the global financial crisis.
The statistics agency also said that the number of people on payroll in the U.K. fell by a a further 81,000 in July, taking the total decline since the start of the pandemic in March to 730,000.
The update continues recent trends, with falls in employment accompanied by significantly reduced hours of work. The falls in employment are greatest among the youngest and oldest workers, along with those in lower-skilled jobs.
While the number of people on payroll has fallen to 28.27 million since the start of the pandemic, the country's official unemployment rate is not rising, holding steady in June at 3.9%. To be counted among the unemployed, workers need to be actively looking for a new job, which many have decided not to do yet.
Britain has been partly spared the sharp rises in unemployment seen in the United States, for example, because of the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, which pays the majority of the salaries of workers who have not been fired. Some 1.2 million employers have taken advantage of the program to furlough 9.6 million people at a cost to the government of 33.8 billion pounds ($44 billion).
Though these workers have not been working over the past few months, they are not counted as unemployed. But the government is phasing the program out and will bring it to an end in October, arguing that it gives “false hope” to furloughed workers while at the same time limiting their prospects of getting new jobs as their skills fade. Instead, the government is pinning its hopes on the reopening of the economy and that there is no second coronavirus spike.
“A wide range of indicators suggest that job losses will crystallize from August, when employers must start to cover some of the costs of furloughed staff,” said Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.
He noted that surveys of employment intentions are “at least as weak” as they were at the worst point of the global financial crisis in 2008-9.
___
Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis
Depending on how you look at it, the economic outlook is getting cloudier or clearer.
The argument for a cloudy economy is easy to make. Multiple times of day we hear about more Americans testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The worldwide number of positive tests exceeds one million. And unfortunately, it will go higher. We just don’t know by how much.
But there are two parts to this ongoing situation. The first is the real-time science experiment as the world attempts to flatten the curve. The other is the very real economic impact. And the numbers of the economic carnage are coming in faster than any significant evidence of a flattening curve.
The number of unemployed now exceeds six million and will only rise. The government is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at the problem. But it’s an experiment in real-time. We won’t know the results for some time.
But even while we wait for a new normal to return, there are ways for you to profit. There are companies that are keeping our economy going now, and have a business model that sets them up well for success after the pandemic is over.
View the "8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis".