Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
Yes, You Can Negotiate with Franchisors. Here's How.
UK fiscal watchdog to release analysis of tax-cutting plan

Fri., September 30, 2022 | The Associated Press

British Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to the media on the occasion of her visit at the Empire State building in New York, on Sept. 20, 2022. British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday Sept. 29, 2022, defended her divisive economic plan and shrugged off the turmoil it has stirred in financial markets, saying she’s willing to make “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the economy growing. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.'s Office of Budget Responsibility says it will deliver an initial analysis of the government’s economic plan on Oct. 7 following a meeting Friday with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The pledge came after Truss and Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng met with OBR officials amid efforts to ease concerns about unfunded tax cuts that have unleashed turmoil on financial markets.

The meeting was significant because it was the government’s failure to publish the OBR’s analysis of its tax-cutting plans that spooked investors, sending the pound to a record low against the dollar earlier this week and forcing the Bank of England to intervene in the bond market to protect pension funds.

The chairman of the House of Commons’ Treasury committee said the meeting was an opportunity for the government to change course.

Truss and Kwarteng were likely to have “difficult” conversations with the OBR because investors want to see independent analysis showing that their plans won’t push government borrowing to unsustainable levels, said Mel Stride, a member of Truss’ Conservative Party.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

LONDON (AP) — Revised figures show the U.K. economy grew slightly in the second quarter of the year, indicating the country isn’t currently in a recession.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product increased by 0.2% in the three months through June, compared with the agency’s previous estimate that the economy shrank by 0.1% in the period.

The new estimate means the British economy isn’t technically in a recession, which is traditionally defined by two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP.

The Bank of England said last week that it expected GDP to fall by 0.1% in the three months through September. That would have put the British economy into a technical recession if the second-quarter figures hadn’t been revised.


The new figures more accurately reflect growth in financial services and the pandemic’s impact on healthcare, the national statistics office said.

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

