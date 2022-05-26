×
S&P 500   3,978.73
DOW   32,120.28
QQQ   291.26
Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid 
Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots 
Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
S&P 500   3,978.73
DOW   32,120.28
QQQ   291.26
Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid 
Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots 
Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
S&P 500   3,978.73
DOW   32,120.28
QQQ   291.26
Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid 
Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots 
Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
S&P 500   3,978.73
DOW   32,120.28
QQQ   291.26
Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid 
Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots 
Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock

UK foreign secretary visits Bosnia to pledge support

Thursday, May 26, 2022 | The Associated Press


Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth Truss, arrives for an informal working dinner of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers' session with the Foreign Ministers of Finland and Sweden in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is visiting Sarajevo on Thursday to reaffirm the U.K.'s commitment to peace and stability in Bosnia amid growing fears of malign influence from Russia in the ethnically-divided Balkan country.

During her one-day trip, Truss will meet with top Bosnian officials and announce plans to deepen “security and economic partnership with (the country) in the face of secessionists and Russian attempts to influence and destabilize” it, the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement.

Truss will also address Bosnia’s multi-ethnic armed forces to urge support for Ukraine with a message that “Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength,” it added.

Bosnia has been divided along ethnic lines since the 1992-95 war between its Bosniak, Croat and Serb ethnic communities that killed around 100,000 people.

The country condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, but failed to agree on imposing sanctions against the Kremlin because of opposition from Serb officials.

Fears of destabilization have mounted in Bosnia in recent months as staunchly pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik increased his divisive rhetoric, threatening to dismantle the country’s multi-ethnic institutions, block its long-stated strategic goal of joining NATO and advocating for the secession of majority Serb parts of its territory.

Dodik’s strong anti-Western stance has been repeatedly praised by Russia's ambassador to Bosnia, who stated in March that if Bosnian achieves its goal of NATO membership, Moscow “will have to react to this hostile act.”


7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.



View the "7 Outdoor Living Stocks to Buy Before Investors Go Away For the Summer".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.