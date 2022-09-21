UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,855.93
DOW   30,706.23
QQQ   288.73
Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
3 Meme Stocks to Avoid No Matter What Anyone Says
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022
S&P 500   3,855.93
DOW   30,706.23
QQQ   288.73
Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
3 Meme Stocks to Avoid No Matter What Anyone Says
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022
S&P 500   3,855.93
DOW   30,706.23
QQQ   288.73
Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
3 Meme Stocks to Avoid No Matter What Anyone Says
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022
S&P 500   3,855.93
DOW   30,706.23
QQQ   288.73
Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
3 Meme Stocks to Avoid No Matter What Anyone Says
Beyond Meat executive charged with biting a man in fight
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates
Final Month To Invest In The Founder Leading Robots Into A Golden Age (Ad)
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/20/2022

UK government caps energy bills for businesses for 6 months

Wed., September 21, 2022 | Sylvia Hui, Associated Press

British Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives to meet Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a lunch bilateral in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Toby Melville/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Britain's government said Wednesday it will cap wholesale energy bills for businesses this winter to ensure companies don't go bust amid soaring energy prices.

Authorities said the government will pick up nearly half of all business energy bills for six months starting Oct. 1 to ensure companies “are able to get through this winter.”

“We’re going to review it after six months. We’ll make sure that the most vulnerable businesses like pubs, like shops, continue to be supported after that,” said Prime Minister Liz Truss, who is in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly.

Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng said the government measures would “stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs and limit inflation.”

Officials have not provided details on how much the support package will cost, but it is expected to run to billions of pounds (dollars).

The news followed similar measures announced earlier this month to cap domestic energy prices to help millions of people heat their homes amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Spiraling gas and electricity bills, together with steeply rising food costs, have driven inflation in the U.K. to its highest level in decades. The Bank of England expects the economy to go into a recession next year.

The consumer price index hit 10.1% in July, though it decreased slightly to 9.9% in August. Britons were accustomed for years to an average inflation rate of around 2%.

The government, which predicted the measures would cut the U.K.'s soaring inflation rate, is expected to push through emergency legislation for the relief plans once Parliament returns in October.

The British Beer and Pub Association said move announcement Wednesday would provide a “lifeline” for many businesses.

“This intervention is unprecedented, and it is extremely welcome that government has listened to hospitality businesses facing an uncertain winter,” Kate Nicholls, chief executive of trade body UK Hospitality, said.


Truss announced a two-year “energy price guarantee” for consumers on Sept. 8 that caps average household bills for heating and electricity at 2,500 pounds ($2,872) a year. The household average was expected to rise to 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year beginning in October, an 80% jump from the current average annual bill of 1,971 pounds ($2,236).

7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities

Since 2018, one of the most compelling sectors for growth-oriented investors is the sports betting sector. That was the year the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to legalize sports betting. Since then 30 states have taken that step including New York and New Jersey which are two key markets. In fact, the state of New York broke a record when it legalized online sports betting in January 2022.

This makes it a good time to consider investing in sports betting stocks. Many of these stocks are trading at significant discounts as part of the broad market sell-off. The reason for this is competition. There are a nearly endless number of online sportsbooks competing for consumer dollars.

And it would appear there's enough revenue to go around. According to Data Bridge Market Research, the global sports betting market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 10.26% between now and 2029.

With that said, sports betting stocks are definitely risk-on assets. And the payoff may be years away.  But if you have time and have a tolerance for risk, here are seven sports betting stocks to consider for solid upside gains.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks to Buy for Their Long-Term Possibilities".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.