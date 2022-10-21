UK: Hacker who stole Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,712.27 (+1.27%)
DOW   30,773.83 (+1.45%)
QQQ   272.06 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.50 (+1.47%)
MSFT   238.61 (+1.04%)
META   127.88 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   99.58 (-0.39%)
AMZN   117.10 (+1.61%)
TSLA   211.78 (+2.17%)
NVDA   123.52 (+1.30%)
NIO   11.05 (+0.73%)
BABA   72.04 (+0.03%)
AMD   57.90 (+0.23%)
T   16.83 (+0.54%)
MU   55.59 (+3.52%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.84%)
F   12.02 (+2.12%)
GE   71.51 (+2.20%)
DIS   100.33 (+1.76%)
AMC   6.42 (+1.10%)
PYPL   83.52 (-1.49%)
PFE   44.80 (+4.40%)
NFLX   283.38 (+5.68%)
S&P 500   3,712.27 (+1.27%)
DOW   30,773.83 (+1.45%)
QQQ   272.06 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.50 (+1.47%)
MSFT   238.61 (+1.04%)
META   127.88 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   99.58 (-0.39%)
AMZN   117.10 (+1.61%)
TSLA   211.78 (+2.17%)
NVDA   123.52 (+1.30%)
NIO   11.05 (+0.73%)
BABA   72.04 (+0.03%)
AMD   57.90 (+0.23%)
T   16.83 (+0.54%)
MU   55.59 (+3.52%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.84%)
F   12.02 (+2.12%)
GE   71.51 (+2.20%)
DIS   100.33 (+1.76%)
AMC   6.42 (+1.10%)
PYPL   83.52 (-1.49%)
PFE   44.80 (+4.40%)
NFLX   283.38 (+5.68%)
S&P 500   3,712.27 (+1.27%)
DOW   30,773.83 (+1.45%)
QQQ   272.06 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.50 (+1.47%)
MSFT   238.61 (+1.04%)
META   127.88 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   99.58 (-0.39%)
AMZN   117.10 (+1.61%)
TSLA   211.78 (+2.17%)
NVDA   123.52 (+1.30%)
NIO   11.05 (+0.73%)
BABA   72.04 (+0.03%)
AMD   57.90 (+0.23%)
T   16.83 (+0.54%)
MU   55.59 (+3.52%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.84%)
F   12.02 (+2.12%)
GE   71.51 (+2.20%)
DIS   100.33 (+1.76%)
AMC   6.42 (+1.10%)
PYPL   83.52 (-1.49%)
PFE   44.80 (+4.40%)
NFLX   283.38 (+5.68%)
S&P 500   3,712.27 (+1.27%)
DOW   30,773.83 (+1.45%)
QQQ   272.06 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.50 (+1.47%)
MSFT   238.61 (+1.04%)
META   127.88 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   99.58 (-0.39%)
AMZN   117.10 (+1.61%)
TSLA   211.78 (+2.17%)
NVDA   123.52 (+1.30%)
NIO   11.05 (+0.73%)
BABA   72.04 (+0.03%)
AMD   57.90 (+0.23%)
T   16.83 (+0.54%)
MU   55.59 (+3.52%)
CGC   2.39 (+0.84%)
F   12.02 (+2.12%)
GE   71.51 (+2.20%)
DIS   100.33 (+1.76%)
AMC   6.42 (+1.10%)
PYPL   83.52 (-1.49%)
PFE   44.80 (+4.40%)
NFLX   283.38 (+5.68%)

UK: Hacker who stole Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months

Fri., October 21, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.

Adrian Kwiatkowski, 23, of Ipswich in southern England, hacked the artists’ cloud-based accounts and sold their songs on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency. City of London Police, which investigated the case, said Kwiatkowski made 131,000 pounds ($147,000) on the transactions.

“Kwiatkowski had complete disregard for the musicians’ creativity and hard work producing original songs and the subsequent loss of earnings,’’ said Joanne Jakymec of the Crown Prosecution Service. “He selfishly stole their music to make money for himself.”

In August, Kwiatkowski pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, including 14 copyright offenses and three counts of computer misuse. He was sentenced Friday in Ipswich Crown Court.

City of London Police worked with authorities in the United States to investigate the case after the management companies of several musicians reported that an individual, known online as Spirdark, had gained access to their clients’ cloud-based accounts and was selling their content.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation in 2019, and linked the email address used for Spirdark’s cryptocurrency account to Kwiatkowski. It then identified the IP address of the device used to hack one of the accounts as his home address.

After further investigation, Kwiatkowski was arrested by the City of London Police’s Intellectual Property Crime Unit in September 2019.

“Cybercrime knows no borders, and this individual executed a complex scheme to steal unreleased music in order to line his own pockets,’’ Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L Bragg Jr said.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.