QQQ   388.66 (-0.10%)
AAPL   150.41 (+0.26%)
MSFT   331.81 (-0.40%)
FB   327.19 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   2,908.48 (+-0.01%)
TSLA   1,172.86 (+0.07%)
AMZN   3,317.57 (+0.15%)
NVDA   263.58 (-0.16%)
BABA   164.26 (+0.83%)
NIO   40.78 (-1.26%)
CGC   13.40 (+2.52%)
GE   105.74 (-0.89%)
AMD   128.44 (+0.63%)
MU   70.81 (+0.07%)
T   25.29 (+0.24%)
F   18.12 (+0.61%)
ACB   7.02 (+1.74%)
DIS   169.00 (-0.49%)
PFE   45.28 (-0.37%)
AMC   43.80 (+12.92%)
BA   211.94 (-0.39%)
QQQ   388.66 (-0.10%)
AAPL   150.41 (+0.26%)
MSFT   331.81 (-0.40%)
FB   327.19 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   2,908.48 (+-0.01%)
TSLA   1,172.86 (+0.07%)
AMZN   3,317.57 (+0.15%)
NVDA   263.58 (-0.16%)
BABA   164.26 (+0.83%)
NIO   40.78 (-1.26%)
CGC   13.40 (+2.52%)
GE   105.74 (-0.89%)
AMD   128.44 (+0.63%)
MU   70.81 (+0.07%)
T   25.29 (+0.24%)
F   18.12 (+0.61%)
ACB   7.02 (+1.74%)
DIS   169.00 (-0.49%)
PFE   45.28 (-0.37%)
AMC   43.80 (+12.92%)
BA   211.94 (-0.39%)
QQQ   388.66 (-0.10%)
AAPL   150.41 (+0.26%)
MSFT   331.81 (-0.40%)
FB   327.19 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   2,908.48 (+-0.01%)
TSLA   1,172.86 (+0.07%)
AMZN   3,317.57 (+0.15%)
NVDA   263.58 (-0.16%)
BABA   164.26 (+0.83%)
NIO   40.78 (-1.26%)
CGC   13.40 (+2.52%)
GE   105.74 (-0.89%)
AMD   128.44 (+0.63%)
MU   70.81 (+0.07%)
T   25.29 (+0.24%)
F   18.12 (+0.61%)
ACB   7.02 (+1.74%)
DIS   169.00 (-0.49%)
PFE   45.28 (-0.37%)
AMC   43.80 (+12.92%)
BA   211.94 (-0.39%)
QQQ   388.66 (-0.10%)
AAPL   150.41 (+0.26%)
MSFT   331.81 (-0.40%)
FB   327.19 (-0.27%)
GOOGL   2,908.48 (+-0.01%)
TSLA   1,172.86 (+0.07%)
AMZN   3,317.57 (+0.15%)
NVDA   263.58 (-0.16%)
BABA   164.26 (+0.83%)
NIO   40.78 (-1.26%)
CGC   13.40 (+2.52%)
GE   105.74 (-0.89%)
AMD   128.44 (+0.63%)
MU   70.81 (+0.07%)
T   25.29 (+0.24%)
F   18.12 (+0.61%)
ACB   7.02 (+1.74%)
DIS   169.00 (-0.49%)
PFE   45.28 (-0.37%)
AMC   43.80 (+12.92%)
BA   211.94 (-0.39%)

UK homeowners brace themselves for potential rate hike

Wednesday, November 3, 2021 | Pan Pylas, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British homeowners and borrowers are bracing themselves for an interest rate increase from the Bank of England on Thursday, which would be the first in a Group of Seven industrial nation since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial markets think the central bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25%, to rein in inflationary pressures. Even if it doesn't, there's an expectation that the bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee will signal a rate rise soon, potentially at its next meeting just before Christmas.

“The long game of limbo for the Bank of England appears almost at an end, with expectations growing that there will be a rate rise at Thursday’s meeting," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at stockbrokers Hargreaves Lansdown.

Rising expectations of a rate hike have prompted several commercial banks to withdraw many super-cheap fixed mortgage deals. Last week, there were 82 such deals available at between 0.84% to 0.99% but by Tuesday this had shrunk to 22 deals, according to financial information firm Defaqto.

Those homeowners already on variable rates — around a quarter — will likely face an immediate increase in their mortgage payments if their lenders respond to any rate hike.

“We have enjoyed record low interest rates for a long time and they had to start going back up at some point," said Katie Brain, consumer banking expert at Defaqto. “For anyone who needs a mortgage, there is never a good time for this.”

A number of policymakers on the rate-setting panel have voiced concerns about the pick-up in prices, due largely to the sharp increase in energy costs in the wake of the global economic recovery from the pandemic and the lifting of lockdown measures. The hope would be that an early rate rise would keep a lid on the peak in inflation

Though the headline measure of consumer price inflation dipped slightly in the year to September to 3.1%, it remains more than a percentage point above the Bank of England's government-mandated target of 2%. It is also expected to rise further in coming months, with or without a rate hike.

In the past, the rate-setting panel has sometimes held off from raising interest rates as it judged the increase in prices to be due to temporary phenomena. Some of the increase in the current rate of inflation is due to temporary factors — the annual comparisons are warped by the fact that an array of prices, notably oil and gas, slumped in the early months of the pandemic.

However, there are signs that the rise in inflation currently is becoming embedded in the British economy through wage increases.

“While we consider it's slightly more likely that the bank will wait until the final meeting of the year on Dec. 16, a hike this Thursday would not come as a surprise,” said Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg Bank.

“Either way, the vote is likely to be split,” he added.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.