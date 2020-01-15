Log in

UK inflation at lowest since late 2016, stokes rate cut talk

Posted on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 By The Associated Press


Mark Carney, Governor of the Bank of England speaks at a Bank of England Financial Stability Report Press Conference, in London, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth,pool)

LONDON (AP) — Inflation in Britain has fallen to its lowest level since late 2016, official figures showed Wednesday, in a development that is likely to heighten expectations that the Bank of England will cut interest rates later this month.

The Office for National Statistics said consumer prices rose by 1.3% in the year to December, down from 1.5% the previous month. The consensus in financial markets was that there would be no change in the rate.

The statistics agency said the main downward pressure on inflation came from accommodation services and clothing.

A number of Bank of England rate-setters, including outgoing Governor Mark Carney, have hinted that the main interest rate could be cut from 0.75% at the next policy meeting on Jan. 30 given lackluster growth largely due to Brexit uncertainty and below target inflation. The central bank is tasked with setting interest rates to achieve an inflation rate of 2%.

Following the release of the inflation figures, the pound dropped slightly to below $1.30.


More on MarketBeat
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Portfolio
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel