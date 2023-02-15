Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
UK inflation falls to 10.1% in January

Wed., February 15, 2023 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate remained above 10% for a fifth consecutive month in January as consumers continued to struggle with high food and energy prices.

Inflation eased to 10.1% in the 12 months through January, from 10.5% a month earlier, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. The consumer prices index peaked at 11.1% in October.

