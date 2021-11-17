S&P 500   4,700.90
DOW   36,142.22
QQQ   397.42
Desktop Metal Is A Meme-Stock In The Making 
Dollar Tree Surges To All-Time Highs, And There’s More To Come 
Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill
Home Depot Confirms A Trend Continuation 
Walmart Winds Up For The Next Move Higher
Ex-pork buyer dies in Iowa crash following fraud indictment
Home Depot sales continue to surge in hot housing market
UK inflation surges to highest rate in nearly a decade

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.K. inflation surged to the highest level in nearly a decade in October as energy costs soared and prices rebounded after sharp declines during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government statistics released Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.2% in the 12 months through October, from 3.1% the previous month. The increase, which was bigger than expected, pushed inflation to the highest level since November 2011.

Gas and electricity prices for millions of households jumped by 12% in October after U.K. regulators increased the retail price cap to reflect soaring wholesale energy costs. Higher prices for used cars, fuel, restaurant meals and hotel rooms also drove inflation.

“Costs of goods produced by factories and the price of raw materials have also risen substantially and are now at their highest rates for at least 10 years,” Office for National Statistics chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

ONS also cautioned that annual inflation statistics are being influenced by the effects of coronavirus-related lockdowns that triggered “dramatic declines” in some prices last year. These unusually low prices are now the starting point for calculating 12-month price increases, causing short-term “distortions” in the figures.


7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking

In April 2021, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon described fintech companies as one of the “enormous competitive threats” to traditional banking. And with good reason. Fintech (short for financial technology) is not just “digital banking.” It’s a different approach to banking that traditional banks will not be able to replicate by outspending their competitors.

You see, cryptocurrency is getting a lot of attention for the way it’s disrupting the monetary system. But before there was bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD), there was fintech.

What started out as a way to send money from one person to another without the need for a bank (i.e. peer-to-peer lending) has morphed into much more. Today, individuals and businesses can get loans, invest, and pay bills conveniently and securely. And they can do so without ever having to set foot into a bank.

Financial technology is democratizing finance for many individuals who have been left behind by the traditional banking system. The “unbanked” is a huge target audience. But whereas fintech started as reaching those that were unbanked out of necessity; it is cultivating a new audience among those who are going unbanked by choice.

In this special presentation, we’ll look at seven fintech companies that are leading in this space today and will do so well into the future.

View the "7 Fintech Stocks That Will Continue To Disrupt Traditional Banking".


