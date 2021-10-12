S&P 500   4,361.19
DOW   34,496.06
QQQ   358.39
3 Stocks Likely to Pop After Earnings
Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks for October 2021
Two Under The Radar Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform 
Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High
Under Armour Stock Should Be on Your Pre-Holiday Shopping List
Is Snapchat Stock is Setting Up Its Next Leg Up?
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
S&P 500   4,361.19
DOW   34,496.06
QQQ   358.39
3 Stocks Likely to Pop After Earnings
Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks for October 2021
Two Under The Radar Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform 
Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High
Under Armour Stock Should Be on Your Pre-Holiday Shopping List
Is Snapchat Stock is Setting Up Its Next Leg Up?
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
S&P 500   4,361.19
DOW   34,496.06
QQQ   358.39
3 Stocks Likely to Pop After Earnings
Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks for October 2021
Two Under The Radar Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform 
Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High
Under Armour Stock Should Be on Your Pre-Holiday Shopping List
Is Snapchat Stock is Setting Up Its Next Leg Up?
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
S&P 500   4,361.19
DOW   34,496.06
QQQ   358.39
3 Stocks Likely to Pop After Earnings
Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks for October 2021
Two Under The Radar Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform 
Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High
Under Armour Stock Should Be on Your Pre-Holiday Shopping List
Is Snapchat Stock is Setting Up Its Next Leg Up?
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | Pan Pylas, Associated Press


In this Sept. 30, 2021 file photo, drivers queue for fuel at a petrol station in London. Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

LONDON (AP) — Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Following weeks of long lines at gas stations as motorists struggle to fill up their cars amid a shortage of truck drivers to deliver the fuel and empty shelves at supermarkets, the Office for National Statistics pointed to shortages across the whole economy, including hospitality and transport.

It's become increasingly evident in recent weeks that the British economy is experiencing shortages of labor, and not just of truck drivers. The causes are widespread but it's clear that the combination of Brexit and the pandemic prompted many EU workers to leave the U.K. and head home.

The Institute for Employment Studies estimates that the U.K. has a shortfall of 900,000 workers between the number of people in the labor market now and what would have been expected based on pre-pandemic trends.

“This is being driven by large falls in participation for older people and young people, alongside continued wide employment gaps for disabled people and those with health conditions,” said IES director Tony Wilson.

Though there's a shortfall in workers, the statistics agency said the number of workers on payroll in the U.K. has risen above the level that existed before the coronavirus pandemic struck more than a year and a half ago.

The economic recovery since the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions has boosted hiring, with the number of workers on payroll up by 207,000 between August and September to a record 29.2 million. That's 122,000 higher than the level in February 2020, the last month of data before the impact of the pandemic started to be felt.

The increase in hiring and vacancies should help workers returning to the jobs market following the end of a salary support scheme, which the government introduced at the outset of the pandemic to keep a lid on job losses.

Under the Job Retention Scheme, the government paid 80% of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures. The program, which was phased out in recent months came to an end in September. At its peak, it helped support over 11 million people, but the number at its end was a little more than 1 million, with many workers returning to their former jobs following the reopening of the economy.

The agency also found that the U.K.'s rate of unemployment also fell further to 4.5% between June and August, down from 4.6% in the quarter to July.

Wages rose steeply again, with average weekly earnings up 7.2% with bonuses or 6% without bonuses in the three months to August. However, the agency stressed that the figures continue to be skewed by the impact of the pandemic on wages a year ago.

With inflation set to hit 4% in the coming months and productivity levels low, there are worries that wages will soon be running below price rises, further pressuring household incomes at a time when the tax burden is at its highest level in decades.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.