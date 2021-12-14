S&P 500   4,668.97
DOW   35,650.95
QQQ   392.26
Ford (NYSE: F) Surges To Decade Highs
The Trade Desk Stock Deserves a Second Look
Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network
How Much Higher Can Broadcom Go? 
US electric vehicle charging network strategy being released
Biden admin reveals 60 finalists for $1B in economic grants
US stock indexes fall after best weekly gain since February
UK jobs market brushes aside end of salary support scheme

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Pan Pylas, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s jobs market appears to have brushed aside the ending of a salary support scheme that supported millions of jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Office for National Statistics found Tuesday that the number of workers on payroll rose by a record 257,000 in November to a record 29.4 million. The statistics agency also found that the unemployment rate fell once more, to 4.2% in the three months to October.

Both measures provide further evidence that the end of the British government's Job Retention Scheme in September did not lead to a mass of people joining the ranks of the unemployed.

Despite the buoyant jobs news, the Bank of England is not expected to raise interest rates on Thursday for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020, amid concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The emergence of omicron over the past couple of weeks has created renewed uncertainty over the economic outlook, raising the specter of renewed job losses as firms respond to lower demand. One concern is that the spread of omicron will prompt many people to avoid going out, leading to lower sales in entertainment and food venues.

“Having enjoyed a brief and healthy return to normality, the labor market is now entering a tough new phase as omicron spreads, which will require further policy support," said Nye Cominetti, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation think-tank.

Rate-setters at the bank had previously indicated that they were ready to raise the benchmark rate from the record low of 0.1% if the labor market managed to cope with the ending of the furlough scheme.

For much of the time the program was in place, the government paid 80% of the salaries of employees unable to work because of lockdown measures. At its peak, it helped support over 11 million people but with many workers returning to their jobs after pandemic restrictions lifted, that fell to a little more than 1 million at the end of the program in September.


7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll

Americans are facing a historic supply chain crisis. The solutions are simple on the one hand and maddeningly complex on the other. And no industry embodies that complexity more than the trucking industry. Just getting the barges unloaded will not be enough. Those goods have to be transported to a final destination.

For that, we’re going to need trucks. And those trucks will need drivers. According to the American Trucking Association (ATA), approximately 70% of consumer goods in the United States are transported by trucks. However, for a variety of reasons, the industry faces a shortage of qualified drivers.

How extreme is that shortage? The ATA estimates that the shortage of qualified truck drivers sits at over 50,000 and continues to grow. In fact, it suggests that over 900,000 drivers are needed and there simply are not enough qualified drivers to meet that demand.

We’re not going to see one million new drivers on the road by the end of the year. And even if we did, trucking companies will be a beneficiary as the industry rises to meet this moment. This also means that investors should be eyeing trucking stocks. And that’s why we’ve prepared this special presentation which identifies seven trucking stocks that are excellent opportunities at this time.

View the "7 Trucking Stocks That Are About to Go On a Roll".


