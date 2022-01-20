S&P 500   4,532.76
DOW   35,028.65
QQQ   366.48
The Growing Case For A Major Stock Market Correction
United Health’s Guidance Gives Investors A Chill 
The Top 3 Blue Chip Stocks to Bank on Long-Term
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
German leader champions new tack on climate at Davos event
3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022
Colorado coal town grapples with future as plant shuts down
UK lawmaker says Johnson critics face government 'blackmail'

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | Jill Lawless, Associated Press


In this photo provided by UK Parliament, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied calls to resign in a feisty performance Wednesday in Parliament — but it may be too little to prevent a push by his Conservative Party's lawmakers to oust him over a string of lockdown-flouting government parties. Pressure on the prime minister grew as one Conservative lawmaker defected to the opposition Labour Party and former Conservative Cabinet Minister David Davis told him: “In the name of God, go!” (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives accused the government on Thursday of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as the party's internal rifts deepened.

William Wragg, a Tory member of Parliament, said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation,” and urged them to contact the police.

Wragg accused Johnson’s staff, government ministers and others of “encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the prime minister.” He also alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies.

Wragg told a parliamentary committee session that such actions “would seem to constitute blackmail. As such it would be my general advice to colleagues to report these matters to the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police.”

Johnson’s 10 Downing St. office said it was “not aware of any evidence to support what are clearly serious allegations. If there is any evidence to support these claims, we would look at it very carefully.”

Wragg’s comments are the latest outburst in a Conservative battle over Johnson’s future, sparked by allegations of lockdown-breaching parties by the prime minister’s staff during the pandemic.

Wragg is one of a handful of Tory lawmakers openly calling for Johnson to face a no-confidence vote over the “partygate” scandal, which centers on allegations that Johnson and his staff broke restrictions the government imposed on the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray is investigating claims that government staff held late-night soirees, boozy parties and “wine time Fridays” while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

Johnson has apologized for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020, but said he had considered the party a work gathering that fell within the rules.

He has urged critics to wait for Gray’s report, which is expected to be published next week.

Johnson and his supporters hope a defiant performance at Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday, combined with anger at the defection of a Conservative lawmaker to the opposition Labour Party, has helped dissuade party legislators from trying to topple the prime minister.

“I think people have recognized that, actually, this constant navel-gazing and internal debating is only to the advantage of our political opponents,” Conservative lawmaker Andrew Percy told the BBC.

But David Davis, a former Cabinet minister who in Parliament on Wednesday dramatically urged Johnson “In the name of God, go,” said any reprieve was likely temporary.

“The party is going to have to make a decision or we face dying a death of 1,000 cuts,” he told the Daily Telegraph.


