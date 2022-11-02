UK leader reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks

S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
S&P 500   3,856.10
DOW   32,653.20
QQQ   275.11
Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
The 9 Essential Pages Your Ecommerce Website Must Include
Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Stop Buying Stocks… Until You Read This (Ad)
Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty

UK leader reverses decision not to attend UN climate talks

Wed., November 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after returning from Buckingham Palace where he was formally appointed to the post by Britain's King Charles III. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday said he will attend this month's U.N. climate summit in Egypt, reversing a decision to skip it that had drawn criticism at home and abroad.

Sunak's office previously said he had to skip the gathering, known as COP27, which start on Sunday. It cited “pressing domestic commitments," including preparations for a major government budget statement scheduled for Nov. 17.

But Sunak tweeted Wednesday that he would attend the two-week gathering because “there is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change."

“There is no energy security without investing in renewables," he wrote.

Sunak's earlier decision to skip the talks were criticized by many, including British government climate adviser Alok Sharma, who will hand over presidency of the Conference of the Parties, or COP, at the summit in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. The U.K. hosted last year's COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sunak's about-face came the day after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed he will be going to the climate talks at the invitation of the host country. Under Johnson, who left office in September, the U.K. committed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to eliminate coal from its energy mix by 2024.

Environmentalists worry there could be backsliding on those commitments because of the energy crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The opposition Labour Party's climate spokesman, Ed Miliband, said Sunak had been “shamed into going to COP27.”

“His initial instinct tells us about all about him: he just doesn’t get it when it comes to the energy bills and climate crisis," Miliband said.

Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas said Sunak's initial decision and subsequent U-turn was “an embarrassing misstep on the world stage.”


“Let this be a lesson to him — climate leadership matters,” she tweeted.

___

Follow AP’s climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.