UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt

Thu., January 19, 2023 | The Associated Press

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Northern School of Art, in Hartlepool, England, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Scott Heppell/Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized Thursday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car.

A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.

Spokesman Jamie Davies said the prime minister “fully accepts this was a mistake and apologizes.”

“The prime minister believes everyone should wear a seat belt,” he said.

Failing to wear a seat belt is punishable in the U.K. by a fine of up to 500 pounds ($620).

Sunak’s travel arrangements also drew criticism after it emerged he took a 28-minute flight on a taxpayer-funded jet from northwest to northeast England as he promoted government funding for community projects on Thursday.

