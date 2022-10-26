UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time

S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings
S&P 500   3,859.11
DOW   31,836.74
QQQ   284.21
This Is Why Mullen Automotive Could Hit $1 Real Fast
Wall Street Legend Warns “Financial Reset” is Coming (Ad)
MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as earnings roll in
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration
New Battery Tech to “Eat Lithium’s Lunch”? (Ad)
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
AspenTech Forms Potentially Bullish Pattern Ahead of Earnings

UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time

Wed., October 26, 2022 | Jill Lawless, Associated Press

New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak waves after arriving at Downing Street in London, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, after returning from Buckingham Palace where he was formally appointed to the post by Britain's King Charles III. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding the first meeting of his new Cabinet before facing the opposition in Parliament on Wednesday for the first time as leader.

Sunak took office on Tuesday and appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the governments of his two immediate predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, as he tries to tackle Britain's multiple economic problems.

Sunak’s office said the lineup “effects a unified party” and aims to ensure “that at this uncertain time, there is continuity at the heart of government.”

But during the regular House of Commons session known as Prime Minister’s Questions, opposition politicians are likely to focus on the baggage the new ministers carry from the governments of Johnson – who quit in July after a slew of ethics scandals – and Truss, whose government lasted just seven weeks.

A package of unfunded tax cuts Truss unveiled last month spooked financial markets with the prospect of ballooning debt, drove the pound to record lows and forced the Bank of England to intervene — weakening Britain’s fragile economy and obliterating Truss’ authority within the Conservative Party.

Sunak is seen by Conservatives as a safe pair of hands they hope can stabilize an economy sliding toward recession — and stem the party's plunging popularity.

Sunak brought in people from different wings of the Conservative Party for his Cabinet. He removed about a dozen members of Truss’ government but kept several senior figures in place, including Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

He faces a backlash for reappointing Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who resigned last week after breaching ethics rules by sending a sensitive government email from a private account. She used her resignation letter to criticize Truss, hastening the then-prime minister’s demise.


A leading light of the Conservatives’ right wing who infuriates liberals, Braverman is tasked with fulfilling a controversial, stalled plan to send some asylum-seekers arriving in Britain on a one-way trip to Rwanda.

Opponents expressed astonishment that Braverman could be back in her job less than a week after her resignation and before an investigation of her breach of the ethics rules.

Cleverly defended the choice.

“People make mistakes in their work,” he told the BBC. “No one goes to work with the intention of making a mistake.”

Sunak also kept in place Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt, whom Truss appointed two weeks ago to steady the markets. His removal likely would have set off new tremors.

Hunt is scheduled to set out soon how the government plans to come up with billions of pounds (dollars) to fill a fiscal hole created by soaring inflation and a sluggish economy, and exacerbated by Truss’ destabilizing plans.

The government has not confirmed whether Hunt’s statement, due on Oct. 31, will be delayed because of the change of prime minister.

___

Follow all AP’s reporting on British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/british-politics

7 Small-Cap Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.