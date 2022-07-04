×
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Top NGO calls Switzerland 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
World shares mostly higher ahead of July 4 holiday in US
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Top NGO calls Switzerland 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
World shares mostly higher ahead of July 4 holiday in US
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Top NGO calls Switzerland 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
World shares mostly higher ahead of July 4 holiday in US
S&P 500   3,825.33
DOW   31,097.26
QQQ   282.13
Dutch farmers block entrances to supermarket warehouses
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Ruling could dampen government efforts to rein in Big Tech
Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case
Top NGO calls Switzerland 'safe haven' for Russian oligarchs
Asian shares mixed, oil steady ahead of July 4 holiday in US
World shares mostly higher ahead of July 4 holiday in US

UK military investigates hacks on Army social media accounts

Monday, July 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British military authorities are trying to find out who hacked the army’s social media accounts over the weekend, flooding them with cryptocurrency videos and posts related to collectible electronic art.

The investigation was launched after authorized content on the army’s YouTube account was replaced with a video feed promoting cryptocurrencies that included images of billionaire Elon Musk. The Army’s Twitter account retweeted a number of posts about non-fungible tokens, unique digital images that can be bought and sold but have no physical counterpart.

“Apologies for the temporary interruption to our feed,’’ the army said in a tweet posted after the Twitter account was restored on Sunday. “We will conduct a full investigation and learn from this incident. Thanks for following us, and normal service will now resume.”

The Ministry of Defense said late Sunday that both breaches had been “resolved.”

While internet users were unable to access the Army’s YouTube site on Monday, a spokesperson said the site was down for standard maintenance. The Twitter feed was operating normally.

Although U.K. officials have previously raised concerns about state-sponsored Russian hacking, the military did not speculate on who was responsible for Sunday’s breaches.

“The army takes information security extremely seriously, and until their investigation is complete it would be inappropriate to comment further,” the Ministry of Defense said.

Should you invest $1,000 in ON Semiconductor right now?

Before you consider ON Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ON Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While ON Semiconductor currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastSpot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

Today Kate sits down with repeat guest Andrew Chanin, Co-Founder and CEO of ETF manager ProcureAM. Andrew shares the story behind the launch of the Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FEMA).

Listen Now to Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.