UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

Thursday, September 30, 2021 | Pan Pylas, Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British economy is no longer the worst performing Group of Seven economy after second quarter growth was revised higher to reflect a bigger than foreseen increase in consumer spending following the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

The Office for National Statistics said Thursday that the U.K.'s economic output increased by 5.5% in the April to June period from the previous quarter, up on the previous estimate of 4.8%. The agency said the economy also contracted by less than thought in the first quarter — 1.4% against 1.6%.

The changes mean that the British economy has gotten nearer to clawing back the 9.7% shrinkage it experienced last year after the coronavirus pandemic struck and prompted widespread curbs on everyday life. At the end of the second quarter, the economy was 3.3% smaller than it was at the end of 2019, the last full quarter before the pandemic had an impact.

Samuel Tombs, chief U.K. economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the upgrades mean the British economy is “no longer the laggard” among the Group of Seven leading industrial nations.

As a result of Thursday's upgrades, the U.K. has leapfrogged Italy, which remains 3.8% smaller than before the pandemic. Its shortfall is identical with Germany's and just worse than France's 3.2%. Of the seven major industrial nations, only the U.S. has an economy bigger than it was before the pandemic.

The biggest driver of Britain's upward revision in the second quarter was household spending, which contributed four percentage points of the 5.5% increase. The country's pandemic restrictions were eased in April to allow outdoor and lifted in May.

The hard-hit hospitality sector did particularly well, benefiting further from the rescheduling of soccer's 2020 European Championship, which saw England advance to the final.

Though recent surveys suggest that growth has slowed since the end of the second quarter, there are hopes that the economy may be back at its pre-pandemic level by the end of 2021 or early next year.

Economists cautioned that recent supply chain issues, which are partly blamed on labor shortages related to Britain's departure from the European Union, are set to curtail growth in the fall.

The problems confronting the economy have been particularly evident over the past week. A shortage of truck drivers, tens of thousands of whom left the U.K. after Brexit, led to panic-buying of fuel and long lines at filling stations.

7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


