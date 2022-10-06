UK nurses vote on strikes as cost-of-living squeeze worsens

S&P 500   3,763.20 (-0.53%)
DOW   30,042.53 (-0.76%)
QQQ   281.57 (-0.15%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.08%)
MSFT   248.10 (-0.44%)
META   141.05 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   101.93 (+0.49%)
AMZN   120.75 (-0.17%)
TSLA   240.88 (+0.03%)
NVDA   133.19 (+0.83%)
NIO   14.92 (-6.98%)
BABA   85.08 (+0.82%)
AMD   68.77 (+1.22%)
T   15.45 (-3.01%)
MU   54.74 (+0.02%)
CGC   2.97 (-3.26%)
F   12.45 (-0.48%)
GE   66.25 (-1.76%)
DIS   101.09 (+0.29%)
AMC   7.34 (+0.14%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.82%)
PFE   43.29 (-1.88%)
NFLX   241.65 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,763.20 (-0.53%)
DOW   30,042.53 (-0.76%)
QQQ   281.57 (-0.15%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.08%)
MSFT   248.10 (-0.44%)
META   141.05 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   101.93 (+0.49%)
AMZN   120.75 (-0.17%)
TSLA   240.88 (+0.03%)
NVDA   133.19 (+0.83%)
NIO   14.92 (-6.98%)
BABA   85.08 (+0.82%)
AMD   68.77 (+1.22%)
T   15.45 (-3.01%)
MU   54.74 (+0.02%)
CGC   2.97 (-3.26%)
F   12.45 (-0.48%)
GE   66.25 (-1.76%)
DIS   101.09 (+0.29%)
AMC   7.34 (+0.14%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.82%)
PFE   43.29 (-1.88%)
NFLX   241.65 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,763.20 (-0.53%)
DOW   30,042.53 (-0.76%)
QQQ   281.57 (-0.15%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.08%)
MSFT   248.10 (-0.44%)
META   141.05 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   101.93 (+0.49%)
AMZN   120.75 (-0.17%)
TSLA   240.88 (+0.03%)
NVDA   133.19 (+0.83%)
NIO   14.92 (-6.98%)
BABA   85.08 (+0.82%)
AMD   68.77 (+1.22%)
T   15.45 (-3.01%)
MU   54.74 (+0.02%)
CGC   2.97 (-3.26%)
F   12.45 (-0.48%)
GE   66.25 (-1.76%)
DIS   101.09 (+0.29%)
AMC   7.34 (+0.14%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.82%)
PFE   43.29 (-1.88%)
NFLX   241.65 (+2.08%)
S&P 500   3,763.20 (-0.53%)
DOW   30,042.53 (-0.76%)
QQQ   281.57 (-0.15%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.08%)
MSFT   248.10 (-0.44%)
META   141.05 (+1.49%)
GOOGL   101.93 (+0.49%)
AMZN   120.75 (-0.17%)
TSLA   240.88 (+0.03%)
NVDA   133.19 (+0.83%)
NIO   14.92 (-6.98%)
BABA   85.08 (+0.82%)
AMD   68.77 (+1.22%)
T   15.45 (-3.01%)
MU   54.74 (+0.02%)
CGC   2.97 (-3.26%)
F   12.45 (-0.48%)
GE   66.25 (-1.76%)
DIS   101.09 (+0.29%)
AMC   7.34 (+0.14%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.82%)
PFE   43.29 (-1.88%)
NFLX   241.65 (+2.08%)

UK nurses vote on strikes as cost-of-living squeeze worsens

Thu., October 6, 2022 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s biggest nurses’ union asked its 300,000 members Thursday whether they want to go on strike in a dispute over pay, and the U.K.’s electricity system operator warned of potential winter blackouts, in the latest evidence of the U.K.’s worsening energy and cost-of-living squeeze.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing are voting through Nov. 2 on whether to stage the biggest strike in the organization’s 106-year history.

General Secretary Pat Cullen said “nurses are struggling to provide safe care for their patients” because of staff shortages. The union is seeking a pay raise of 5% above the rate of inflation, which is currently at a 40-year high of almost 10%.

“The only way that we’re going to address those vacancies and ensure that we recruit nurses into our health services and hold on to the brilliant services that we’ve got is if we pay them a decent wage,” she said.

Cullen said nurses would continue to provide critical care during a strike.

The potential for a strike by nurses comes after walkouts by railway staff, lawyers and others seeking pay increases to keep up with inflation. Trains ground to a halt across the country on two days this week following a series of earlier rail strikes; another is scheduled for Saturday.

Britain’s cost of living crisis is fueled largely by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has pushed gas and electricity prices higher and squeezed energy supplies across Europe.

The organization that oversees the U.K.’s electricity grid said Thursday that planned blackouts might be needed this winter if the gas-fired power plants that produce 43% of Britain’s electricity can’t get enough gas to continue operating.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator said that in an “unlikely” scenario in which Britain received no imported electricity from Europe, households and businesses might face planned three-hour outages to ensure the grid does not collapse.


The U.K. last saw planned blackouts in the 1970s, during an international oil crisis and a series of coal miners’ strikes.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

Kirk McDonald shares three stocks from different industries with different market caps and explains why each is a holding in his portfolio.

Listen Now to 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.