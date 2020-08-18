UK retailer Marks & Spencer cuts 7,000 jobs due to pandemic

In this May 23, 2018 file photo people walk past a branch of British clothing and food store Marks & Spencer in London. U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer says it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs as it streamlines management and store operations after sales plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic. London-based Marks & Spencer said Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020 the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and U.K. stores. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
In this March 27, 2020 file photo a woman enters a Marks and Spencer store in Shrewsbury, England. U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer says it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs as it streamlines management and store operations after sales plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic. London-based Marks & Spencer said Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020 the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and U.K. stores. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer says it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs as it streamlines management and store operations after sales plunged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
London-based Marks & Spencer said Tuesday the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and U.K. stores. The reductions represent about 9% of the company’s workforce.
Marks & Spencer said group revenue fell 13.2% in the quarter ended Aug. 8, driven by a 38% drop in in-store sales of clothing and housewares.
Like other retailers, the company has seen a surge in online sales as customers avoid in-store shopping the pandemic. Marks & Spencer said 68% of its orders were delivered to customers’ homes during the quarter, compared with 29% in the previous year.
The company said "there remains substantial uncertainty about market conditions and the duration of social-distancing measures, and we are retaining a cautious approach to planning for the balance of the year.″
