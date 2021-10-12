S&P 500   4,361.19
DOW   34,496.06
QQQ   358.39
3 Stocks Likely to Pop After Earnings
Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks for October 2021
Two Under The Radar Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform 
Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High
Under Armour Stock Should Be on Your Pre-Holiday Shopping List
Is Snapchat Stock is Setting Up Its Next Leg Up?
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
S&P 500   4,361.19
DOW   34,496.06
QQQ   358.39
3 Stocks Likely to Pop After Earnings
Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks for October 2021
Two Under The Radar Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform 
Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High
Under Armour Stock Should Be on Your Pre-Holiday Shopping List
Is Snapchat Stock is Setting Up Its Next Leg Up?
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
S&P 500   4,361.19
DOW   34,496.06
QQQ   358.39
3 Stocks Likely to Pop After Earnings
Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks for October 2021
Two Under The Radar Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform 
Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High
Under Armour Stock Should Be on Your Pre-Holiday Shopping List
Is Snapchat Stock is Setting Up Its Next Leg Up?
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
S&P 500   4,361.19
DOW   34,496.06
QQQ   358.39
3 Stocks Likely to Pop After Earnings
Top 10 Trending Reddit Stocks for October 2021
Two Under The Radar Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform 
Ethereum Is On The Verge Of Another New All-Time High
Under Armour Stock Should Be on Your Pre-Holiday Shopping List
Is Snapchat Stock is Setting Up Its Next Leg Up?
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

UK sees workers on payroll rise above pre-pandemic level

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 | The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Official figures show that the number of workers on payroll in the U.K. has risen above the level that existed before the coronavirus pandemic struck more than a year and a half ago.

The Office for National Statistics also revealed Tuesday that job vacancies remained above a million for the second month running, clear evidence that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors, particularly hospitality, as a result of the pandemic and Britain's departure from the European Union.

For now, the recovery seen across the U.K. since the lifting of most coronavirus restrictions is benefiting the jobs market, with the number of workers on payroll up by 207,000 between August and September to a record 29.2 million. That's 122,000 higher than the level in February 2020, the last month of data before the impact of the pandemic started to be felt.

“The jobs market has continued to recover from the effects of the coronavirus, with the number of employees on payroll in September now well exceeding pre-pandemic levels,” said Darren Morgan, the agency’s director of economic statistics.

“Vacancies also reached a new one-month record in September, at nearly 1.2 million, with our latest estimates suggesting that all industries have at least as many jobs on offer now as before the onset of COVID-19,” he added.

The agency also found that the country's rate of unemployment also fell further to 4.5% between June and August, down from 4.6% in the quarter to July.

Wages rose steeply again, with average weekly earnings up 7.2% with bonuses or 6% without bonuses in the three months to August. However, the agency stressed that the figures continue to be skewed by the impact of the pandemic on wages a year ago.


8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio

The electric vehicle (EV) market remains one of the markets that growth-oriented investors simply have to be in. This sector is at the intersection of multiple secular trends (e.g. autonomous driving, renewable energy). And, after years of false starts, it appears that EV technology is ready to be produced at scale.

Think about this. There is an average of 90 million vehicles sold annually. That’s units, not dollars. Total sales of vehicles topped $3.1 trillion in 2019, and the number is expected to grow over the long-term.

The EV market is less than 3% of global vehicle sales, but it’s growing. EV is expected to account for more than 50% of the total auto-fleet by 2050, and that target could be reached much sooner if battery technology advances.

When it comes to the EV market, it’s a “rising tide lifts all ships” kind of market, but there are still some clear winners to focus on. In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at eight companies that are among the best in the current crop of EV and EV-related companies.

View the "8 EV Stocks To Electrify Your Growth Portfolio".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.