UK supermarket Morrisons plans auction to end bidding war

LONDON (AP) — The British supermarket chain Morrisons plans to end a bidding war for the company by holding an auction between two U.S.-based investment groups that have made competing offers.

The private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice offered about 7 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) for Morrisons, topping the 6.7 billion-pound offer from a group led by Fortress Investment. But neither bidder declared its offer final by the deadline set by regulators.

As a result, Morrisons said Wednesday that it is in discussions with the bidders and the U.K. Takeover Panel to put together an auction that will provide “an orderly framework for the resolution of this competitive situation.”

The competition for Morrisons began in June when Clayton, Dubilier & Rice made an unsolicited bid for the company. Morrisons, the U.K.’s fourth-largest supermarket chain, operates 497 stores and 339 gas stations around the country.

British assets have attracted the interest of foreign buyers after uncertainty over the U.K.’s departure from the European Union and the fallout from COVID-19 restrictions weighed on stock prices. Britain’s benchmark FTSE 100 Index has fallen 6.5% since the beginning of last year, compared with a 40% gain in the S&P 500.

Morrisons said it expects the auction to be completed before mid-October, when shareholders are scheduled to meet to consider the offers.

The growing acceptance of cryptocurrency is beginning to make mainstream investors rethink their idea of “store of value.” The trendy possibilities of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any of the dozens of altcoins that exist on the blockchain are trending like the latest fashion.However, the thing about fashion is that the more things change the more things stay the same. Just like the simple black dress that won’t go out of fashion, the same can be said for precious metals stocks. One way to think about it would be to say that the existence of a growing cryptocurrency market doesn’t change the value of precious metals.Precious metals have long been known to be a safe-haven asset in times of market volatility and economic crisis. In fact, during the Covid-19 pandemic, gold prices surged about 30% breaking the $2,000 mark for the first time in its history. This was at a time when the prices of many cryptocurrencies were falling.And precious metals have also been seen as a hedge against inflation, which seems like more of a certainty with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep interest rates at historically low rates into 2023.Whether you’re looking to take your first steps at crafting a precious metals portfolio or if you want to fine-tune the one you have, we believe this special presentation is a good place to start your research. We’ve identified seven precious metals stocks that look to retain their allure in 2021.