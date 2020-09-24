UK to announce plans to help workers hit by pandemic

Commuters at Waterloo Station, in London, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, after Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a range of new restrictions to combat the rise in coronavirus cases in England. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top treasury official plans to announce Thursday a new program to help workers hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, responding to pressure from businesses and labor unions to step in with more direct support for people in precarious work situations.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to unveil a package of economic measures, including an income support program that would subsidize the wages of workers whose hours are cut due to the pandemic, during a speech to lawmakers.
The program comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the U.K., blunting the country’s economic recovery from a nationwide lockdown imposed in March.
The government reported 6,178 new confirmed cases Wednesday, a 25% increase from the previous day and the U.K.’s highest daily total since May 1.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said now is the right time for Sunak to deliver his plan to the House of Commons to bolster the economy. To control the spike in COVID-19 infections, the British government on Tuesday introduced new restrictions, including a 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants that goes into effect Thursday.
“The chancellor is coming to the House today — two days later — to set out the economic package for the winter plan that goes with that,” Hancock said.
The new economic plan would replace a furloughed worker program which is due to expire next month. Under that program, the government pays 80% of the wages of workers who are placed on leave.
The Times of London reports that the wage subsidy program will be part of larger package of measures to support the economy, including a cut in the value-added tax and increased loans for businesses hurt by the pandemic.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale
This too shall pass. Those four words should be taped to the computer screen of every investor. If you own shares of the tech sector, you’ve seen your portfolio take quite a hit. Tech stocks were largely immune from the effects of the pandemic.
However, as investors are looking to rebalance their portfolios, tech stocks were obvious targets for some profit-taking. And at the end of the day, that’s what I believe the latest tech selloff amounts to. Stocks don’t move in one direction all the time. Sure, there may be some saber-rattling about breaking up big tech. But with an election in less than two months, nobody will have the political will to do anything.
That doesn’t mean that it’s all going to be smooth sailing. Sure, the Federal Reserve did its part by promising low-interest rates until the end of time (or at least through 2023 whatever comes first). But the rest of 2020 is likely to be volatile for stocks.
First, there’s still the novel coronavirus hanging around. It’s not going to simply disappear after election day. That will take some combination of a vaccine and/or therapeutic. And all the likely candidates seem to be getting farther away the deeper into clinical trials they get.
And we have an election. But we are not likely to know the winner of the election on election night. In fact, for those who remember the spectacle of “hanging chads”, this election could make that one look like amateur hour.
The bottom line is there will be uncertainty. But there are always gains to be found, particularly now that their stock price has come down a little bit. Here are seven tech stocks that you can look to add or increase a position in now that they’re trading at a discount.
View the "7 Tech Stocks To Buy On Sale".