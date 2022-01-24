UK to lift travel test requirements for the vaccinated

S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)
S&P 500   4,265.30 (-3.02%)
DOW   33,433.45 (-2.43%)
QQQ   341.38 (-2.93%)
AAPL   158.10 (-2.65%)
MSFT   284.09 (-4.03%)
FB   294.75 (-2.78%)
GOOGL   2,540.85 (-2.54%)
AMZN   2,794.59 (-2.04%)
TSLA   881.45 (-6.62%)
NVDA   216.88 (-7.21%)
BABA   117.11 (-4.97%)
NIO   23.99 (-12.29%)
AMD   111.32 (-6.30%)
CGC   6.74 (-7.54%)
MU   79.20 (-3.33%)
GE   94.14 (-2.24%)
T   26.15 (-1.73%)
F   19.46 (-5.76%)
DIS   130.91 (-4.71%)
AMC   15.32 (-14.75%)
PFE   50.97 (-3.45%)
ACB   4.01 (-10.09%)
BA   195.95 (-4.62%)

UK to lift travel test requirements for the vaccinated

Monday, January 24, 2022 | The Associated Press


Workers walk over London Bridge towards the City of London financial district during the morning rush hour, in London, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. The British government have asked people to return to working in offices starting Monday as they ease coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday his government will remove coronavirus testing requirements for vaccinated people arriving in England, news hailed by the travel industry as a big step back to normality.

Johnson said that “to show that this country is open for business, open for travelers, you will see changes so that people arriving no longer have to take tests if they have been vaccinated, if they have been double vaccinated.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is due to give details of the rule change later.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of airline industry body Airlines U.K., said it was “a landmark day.”

“Nearly two years since the initial COVID restrictions were introduced, today’s announcement brings international travel towards near-normality for the fully vaccinated, and at last into line with hospitality and the domestic economy,” he said.

Currently, travelers who have had at least two vaccine doses must take a rapid coronavirus test within two days of arriving in the U.K. Those who are unvaccinated face stricter testing and quarantine rules.

The government had already eased travel rules earlier this month, removing the need to take a test before traveling to Britain and replacing lab-confirmed post-arrival PCR tests with cheaper rapid lateral flow tests.

Monday’s announcement applies to England. The other parts of the U.K. — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — set their own public health policies but have generally adopted the same travel rules as England.

Coronavirus cases in Britain soared in December, driven by the extremely transmissible omicron variant, though hospitalizations and deaths have remained well below previous pandemic peaks. Britain has seen over 154,000 deaths in the pandemic, the second-worst toll in Europe after Russia.

Johnson’s Conservative government is also lifting mask mandates and other restrictions this week, and is relying on vaccinations and widespread testing to keep the virus in check.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.


7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market

Despite many predictions of an imminent, and possibly severe, market correction, 2021 has been a great year for investors. And that’s particularly true for investors who invested in cyclical stocks. This group of stocks was hit hard as the economy ground to a halt. This makes sense because cyclical stocks move in the direction of the broader economy.

But that’s also why, almost immediately, many of these stocks began to come back. And with the economy reopening, these stocks continue to show strength.

Cyclical stocks are commonly dividend into companies that manufacture durable goods, non-durable goods, or deliver services. At any given time, one or more of these sectors has outperformed others. But for the most part investors that bought into cyclical stocks continue to be rewarded.

In this presentation, we’ll take a look at seven cyclical stocks that are proving to be resilient even as the market continues to baffle even the most experienced investors.

View the "7 Cyclical Stocks That Make Sense In a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.