UK Treasury chief fights to save reputation in tax storm

S&P 500   4,441.76 (-1.04%)
DOW   34,552.81 (-0.48%)
QQQ   344.41 (-1.36%)
AAPL   166.87 (-1.89%)
MSFT   286.93 (-3.38%)
FB   219.66 (-1.20%)
GOOGL   2,616.80 (-1.84%)
AMZN   3,057.86 (-1.01%)
TSLA   1,001.42 (-2.35%)
NVDA   221.92 (-4.01%)
BABA   103.48 (-0.05%)
NIO   19.11 (-4.45%)
AMD   97.82 (-3.15%)
CGC   6.75 (+0.75%)
MU   71.60 (-0.75%)
GE   91.28 (+1.72%)
T   19.22 (-20.38%)
F   15.68 (+4.19%)
DIS   132.24 (+0.28%)
AMC   18.36 (+0.66%)
PFE   54.39 (-1.41%)
PYPL   110.81 (-0.36%)
BA   179.07 (+2.21%)
S&P 500   4,441.76 (-1.04%)
DOW   34,552.81 (-0.48%)
QQQ   344.41 (-1.36%)
AAPL   166.87 (-1.89%)
MSFT   286.93 (-3.38%)
FB   219.66 (-1.20%)
GOOGL   2,616.80 (-1.84%)
AMZN   3,057.86 (-1.01%)
TSLA   1,001.42 (-2.35%)
NVDA   221.92 (-4.01%)
BABA   103.48 (-0.05%)
NIO   19.11 (-4.45%)
AMD   97.82 (-3.15%)
CGC   6.75 (+0.75%)
MU   71.60 (-0.75%)
GE   91.28 (+1.72%)
T   19.22 (-20.38%)
F   15.68 (+4.19%)
DIS   132.24 (+0.28%)
AMC   18.36 (+0.66%)
PFE   54.39 (-1.41%)
PYPL   110.81 (-0.36%)
BA   179.07 (+2.21%)
S&P 500   4,441.76 (-1.04%)
DOW   34,552.81 (-0.48%)
QQQ   344.41 (-1.36%)
AAPL   166.87 (-1.89%)
MSFT   286.93 (-3.38%)
FB   219.66 (-1.20%)
GOOGL   2,616.80 (-1.84%)
AMZN   3,057.86 (-1.01%)
TSLA   1,001.42 (-2.35%)
NVDA   221.92 (-4.01%)
BABA   103.48 (-0.05%)
NIO   19.11 (-4.45%)
AMD   97.82 (-3.15%)
CGC   6.75 (+0.75%)
MU   71.60 (-0.75%)
GE   91.28 (+1.72%)
T   19.22 (-20.38%)
F   15.68 (+4.19%)
DIS   132.24 (+0.28%)
AMC   18.36 (+0.66%)
PFE   54.39 (-1.41%)
PYPL   110.81 (-0.36%)
BA   179.07 (+2.21%)
S&P 500   4,441.76 (-1.04%)
DOW   34,552.81 (-0.48%)
QQQ   344.41 (-1.36%)
AAPL   166.87 (-1.89%)
MSFT   286.93 (-3.38%)
FB   219.66 (-1.20%)
GOOGL   2,616.80 (-1.84%)
AMZN   3,057.86 (-1.01%)
TSLA   1,001.42 (-2.35%)
NVDA   221.92 (-4.01%)
BABA   103.48 (-0.05%)
NIO   19.11 (-4.45%)
AMD   97.82 (-3.15%)
CGC   6.75 (+0.75%)
MU   71.60 (-0.75%)
GE   91.28 (+1.72%)
T   19.22 (-20.38%)
F   15.68 (+4.19%)
DIS   132.24 (+0.28%)
AMC   18.36 (+0.66%)
PFE   54.39 (-1.41%)
PYPL   110.81 (-0.36%)
BA   179.07 (+2.21%)

UK Treasury chief fights to save reputation in tax storm

Monday, April 11, 2022 | Danica Kirka, Associated Press

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer poses for the media as he leaves 11 Downing Street in London, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sunak has defended his wife’s decision to take advantage of rules that allow many foreigners to escape U.K. taxes on their overseas income, saying critics have launched a smear campaign against her to get at him. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief, once seen as a potential candidate for prime minister, is fighting to save his reputation by requesting an investigation of his own conduct after a series of news reports on his family’s finances raised questions about his judgment.

Rishi Sunak, a 41-year-old former hedge fund manager, asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to direct his adviser on ministerial standards to review all of the disclosures Sunak has made — such as his wife's tax exemption status and her connection to a company that received government contracts — since he became a government minister.

Sunak said he was confident all “relevant information” was appropriately declared, but he wanted an investigation to reassure the public.

“My overriding concern is that the public retain confidence in the answers they are given, and I believe the best way of achieving this is to ensure those answers are entirely independent, without bias or favor,” Sunak wrote in a letter to Johnson dated Sunday.

Sunak’s standing has been damaged by revelations that his Indian-born wife took advantage of rules that allow many foreigners to escape U.K. taxes on their overseas income. It came at the same time he was raising income taxes for most residents already facing a cost-of-living crisis tied to soaring energy prices.

Sunak defended his wife after the first reports that she had opted for “non-domiciled” tax status, saying she is a private citizen with her own career and independent investments and shouldn’t be subject to the same level of scrutiny as a politician.

But by Friday, his wife, Akshata Murty, a fashion designer and the daughter of an Indian billionaire, said she didn’t want the issue to become a “distraction” for her husband so she had decided to pay U.K. taxes on her worldwide income.

Married people in the U.K. file separate tax returns, unlike in the U.S. where many file joint returns.

But the brouhaha hasn’t ended.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the opposition Labour Party, wrote to Johnson on Sunday asking that his ethics adviser investigate six issues relating to Sunak’s disclosures.

These include allegations that he failed to reveal his wife’s stake in Infosys, an information technology company that has won several contracts from the government, and concerns about the so-called blind trust Sunak established to allow him to maintain his holdings in an investment fund while giving up any role in their day-to-day management.

Steve Reed, Labour’s spokesman on justice issues, said Monday that he believes Sunak has violated government rules on ministerial conduct. Ministers sometimes resign if they break these rules.

“If the chancellor’s household is benefiting from contracts of that kind, that should have been something that he declared in the register of interests, but he didn’t,” Reed told the BBC. “There’s a whole list of areas where the chancellor appears to have failed to declare things he should have declared.”

Sunak’s Cabinet colleagues have defended him.

Environment Minister George Eustice rejected suggestions that Sunak was “too rich” to be chancellor of the exchequer or even potentially prime minister.

“I don’t think it’s right that we should have a rule that says you’re too wealthy to be able to do a role,” he told the BBC. “What matters is the knowledge, the technical expertise, that you have.”

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.