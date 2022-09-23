UK Treasury chief to set out tax-slashing emergency budget

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide
S&P 500   3,757.99
DOW   30,076.68
QQQ   280.07
These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
Get 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold for Just $20
Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Are You Sabotaging Your Trading? (Ad)pixel
What Steelcase's Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over? 
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
AP: Probe finds evidence of bank boss' romance with top aide

UK Treasury chief to set out tax-slashing emergency budget

Fri., September 23, 2022 | Sylvia Hui, Associated Press

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng arrives in Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 for the first cabinet meeting since Liz Truss was installed as British Prime Minister a day earlier. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government is expected to publish an emergency budget statement Friday outlining how it plans to slash taxes, tame soaring inflation and boost economic growth as a recession looms on the horizon.

Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng’s “mini-budget,” to be presented to lawmakers, is expected to scrap a planned increase in corporation tax.

Prime Minister Liz Truss, who became the U.K.’s leader less than three weeks ago, has repeatedly stressed that her Conservative government’s core mission is lowering taxes to drive economic growth. She declared this week that she is ready to make “unpopular decisions” such as boosting bankers’ bonuses to attract jobs and investment.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies predicts that even though Friday’s statement isn’t a full budget, it looked set to be the U.K.’s “biggest tax-cutting fiscal event” for more than 30 years.

“Taxing our way to prosperity has never worked. To raise living standards for all, we need to be unapologetic about growing our economy,” Kwarteng said Thursday. “Cutting tax is crucial to this.”

Before his statement Friday, the Treasury chief confirmed that he was reversing a hike in workers’ national insurance contributions that was introduced by the previous administration. Kwarteng’s predecessor, Rishi Sunak, imposed the increase to pay for social care and a backlog in the public heath service.

Soaring inflation and a cost-of-living crisis driven by steeply climbing energy costs are the biggest immediate challenges facing Truss’s government. Inflation stands at 9.9%, near the highest Britain has seen since the 1980s, and is predicted to peak at 11% in October.

In the past two weeks, the government has announced that the government will cap gas and electricity bills for households and businesses, amid fears that the poorest won't be able to afford to heat their homes and companies will go bust this winter.


But U.K. officials haven't disclosed how they plan to finance the relief measures, which analysts say could run to tens of billions of pounds.

Some economists have warned about the sharp rise in government borrowing.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that borrowing is set to hit 100 billion pounds ($113 billion) a year even after the temporary energy bills support measures come to an end in two years’ time. The research institute said that with such levels of debt, officials’ claims that reducing tax rates would lead to sustained economic growth was “a gamble at best.”

Paul Johnson, director of the institute, also said that the Conservative government’s measures to help millions pay their energy bills won't reverse a steady drop in living standards.

“I am afraid that the energy price shock has made us poorer and we will be worse off,” he said. “The government can spread the pain over time and between people, but in the end it is not going to be able to magic it away.”

On Friday, Kwarteng is expected to announce new “investment zones” across England where the government will offer tax cuts for businesses and help create jobs. He will also give details on how the government aims to accelerate dozens of major new infrastructure projects, including in transportation and energy.

Truss — who is inspired by Margaret Thatcher's small state, free market economics — has insisted that growing the economy and tax cuts for businesses will benefit everyone in the country.

But critics say Truss's right-wing instincts are the wrong response to the U.K. economic crisis.

7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates

Stock markets move in cycles. Historically, bull markets last longer than bear markets, but both can last longer than investors expect. But inside bull markets and bear markets, there can still be volatile price changes in the opposite direction. And when the market does reverse direction, the biggest gains are made by investors that stay the course.

In a volatile market, one option for staying the course is to invest in quality blue-chip dividend stocks. Blue-chip stocks are companies that have a large market capitalization. That means there are companies in mature industries.

That maturity allows these companies to deliver consistent performance that is independent of whatever is happening with the country's monetary policy. When interest rates fall, these companies are poised for growth. And when interest rates rise, these companies have strong balance sheets that allow them to maintain pricing power and profits to provide stability.

All of this means that investors with lower risk tolerances can stay in the market without having to give up on growth. And in this special presentation, we're giving investors seven blue-chip names that investors can buy with confidence no matter what is happening with interest rates.

View the "7 Blue-Chip Dividend Stocks That Won’t be Impacted by Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.