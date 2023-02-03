Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   311.72
Retirement Plans in 2023: Choosing the Right Account
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
Cathie Woods' Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
The Humble Mineral at the Heart of the EV Revolution (Not Lithium) (Ad)
Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
Know Your Profit Potential BEFORE You Trade! (Ad)pixel
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?

Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks

Fri., February 3, 2023 | The Associated Press

A Leopard 1 tank drives in Storkau, Germany, on May 19, 2000. Ukraine may be able to add old Leopard 1 battle tanks from German defense industry stocks to deliveries of modern tanks that Germany and other governments pledged last week. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed Friday that “export authorization has been granted”. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Ukraine may be able to add old Leopard 1 battle tanks from German defense industry stocks to deliveries of modern tanks that Berlin and other governments pledged last week to counter Russian forces in the war.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed Friday that “export authorization has been granted” but declined to give numbers or other details, saying that they may become more concrete “in the coming days and weeks.” He told reporters in Berlin that the application from industry to permit delivery of Leopard 1 tanks had been made “some time” ago.

Hebestreit's comments came after the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the government had cleared the export of the tanks and that they could be sent as soon as the defense industry gets them in working order.

It said that two companies, Rheinmetall and FFG, want to prepare dozens of Leopard 1 tanks that could be delivered to Ukraine if it is interested. But it also said that there are issues so far with securing sufficient ammunition for the vehicles. It wasn't immediately clear when any deliveries might be possible, but it appeared unlikely to be a quick process.

The Leopard 1, built between the mid-1960s and the mid-1980s, was the first battle tank built for West Germany's Bundeswehr. The German military hasn't had any of the tanks since 2003, Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said.

Germany last week agreed to send 14 modern Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its military's current stocks. Several other European countries have equipped their armies with Leopard 2 tanks, and Germany’s move — which followed weeks of mounting pressure to supply battle tanks — meant that they also can give some of their stocks to Ukraine.

The United States has said it will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for February 2023. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
Mullen Automotive Stock Price Ready to Explode
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
T, TMUS or VZ - Buy, Sell or Hold
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
3 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever in 2023
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth
Chevron: Buy for the Dividend, Stick Around for the Growth

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: