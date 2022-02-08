S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)
S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)
S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)
S&P 500   4,481.41 (-0.05%)
DOW   35,189.45 (+0.28%)
QQQ   353.93 (-0.34%)
AAPL   171.56 (-0.06%)
MSFT   301.10 (+0.05%)
FB   222.26 (-1.18%)
GOOGL   2,780.00 (-0.14%)
AMZN   3,151.46 (-0.23%)
TSLA   903.92 (-0.38%)
NVDA   243.72 (-1.44%)
BABA   115.85 (+0.90%)
NIO   23.96 (-0.13%)
AMD   122.85 (-0.66%)
MU   80.46 (-0.51%)
T   23.91 (-0.08%)
F   17.69 (-1.12%)
DIS   142.73 (+0.15%)
AMC   14.96 (+0.34%)
PFE   50.82 (-4.49%)
BA   213.22 (+0.61%)

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 | Lorne Cook, Associated Press


Anna Pylypivna, one of the few residents who did not abandon their homes in the frontline village of Novooleksandrivka, eastern Ukraine, looks out of the window of her home, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. International efforts to defuse the standoff over Ukraine intensified Monday, with French President Emmanuel Macron holding talks in Moscow and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington to coordinate policies as fears of a Russian invasion mounted. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

BRUSSELS (AP) — A new day of high-level, high-stakes diplomacy beckons with European leaders striving to reinvigorate stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, as Moscow and NATO allies put on a show of resolve by continuing to mobilize their forces.

Here’s a look at what is happening where and why:

AFTER MOSCOW, ALL EYES ON UKRAINE

After more than five hours of talks with President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron shuttled Tuesday to the capital of Ukraine to brief President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his meeting with Russia’s leader and share details of what might be needed to avert an invasion.

Sitting prominently in the spotlight of international diplomacy, Putin reiterated Monday his opposition to NATO’s continued expansion, mostly to Ukraine, but he did signal his willingness to keep talking, even though more than 100,000 Russian troops are amassed near Ukraine and thousands more in Belarus.

Macron, who’s trying to revive the “Normandy Format” peace talks aimed at ending almost eight years of fighting in eastern Ukraine in which more than 14,000 people have died, said Tuesday that his meeting with Putin helped to ensure that “there’s no degradation and no (further) escalation.”

Macron’s trying to promote the European Union’s so-far marginal role in a dispute in its own backyard currently being managed by the United States and Russia. He also faces an election in April. But he said his “objective is met” from the meeting in Moscow; to “prevent an escalation and open new perspectives.”

After meeting Zelenskyy, Macron will again hold phone talks with Putin, and head to Berlin to huddle with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, who has begun to play a more prominent diplomatic role recently and whose country borders western Ukraine and Belarus.

The Normandy format talks between Russia and Ukraine were brokered by France and Germany in 2015 and helped end large-scale hostilities in eastern Ukraine but the conflict has continued to simmer for years.

Germany remains under pressure for its relatively tepid role in the Ukraine crisis, but Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has been in Kyiv, talking to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. She also traveled on Tuesday to the “line of contact” with pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.

THE DRUMS OF WARGAMES

As the high-stakes diplomacy continues, Russia has kept up its military pressure, while NATO allies have been deploying troops and working on new plans for a longer-term presence in Eastern Europe; to deter Russia, not defend Ukraine.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that six large landing ships were moving from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea, where they will take part in military exercises. The buildup of Russian troops in Belarus near Ukraine’s northern border continues too, for snap joint wargames.

NATO’s chief had warned of high-end fighter jets and S400 missile systems were deployed to Belarus and now says that “enabling capacities” like command and control and logistics units as well as field medical centers are being set up.

NATO allies are now discussing plans to send battalions of troops to Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Romania. No decision on the move has been made yet, but it could mirror NATO’s presence in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, where 5,000 troops are deployed in a mission that’s run since 2016.

In London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. is ready to bolster NATO forces in Latvia and Estonia. Johnson said he was considering dispatching RAF Typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to southeastern Europe.

Britain is sending 350 troops to Poland to help bolster NATO forces in eastern Europe. NATO as an organization is not providing military support to Ukraine and will not come to the rescue should Russia invade, but some individual countries are helping to support the Ukrainian armed forces. The U.K. has already sent anti-tank weapons.

Romania’s defense minister said Tuesday that more than 100 U.S. military personnel have already arrived in Romania ahead of a deployment of around 1,000 NATO troops expected in coming days.

___

Lorne Cook in Brussels, Sylvie Corbet in Kyiv, Jill Lawless in London, and Stephen McGrath in Bucharest, Romania, contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories on the crisis over Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.