S&P 500   4,151.94
DOW   32,726.82
QQQ   324.40
Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play 
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Takata air bag claims another driver's life, 19th US death
Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
US stocks mixed amid earnings, economic updates
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Ukraine, Syria expected to top Erdogan-Putin talks in Russia

Fri., August 5, 2022 | Vladimir Isachenkov, Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to Russia Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to focus on a grain deal brokered by Turkey, prospects for talks on ending hostilities in Ukraine, and the situation in Syria.

Last month, Turkey and the United Nations helped broker agreements between Russia and Ukraine clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural products stuck in its Black Sea ports ever since Moscow sent troops into the country more than five months ago. The deals also allow Russia to export grain and fertilizer.

Three more ships carrying thousands of tons of corn left Ukrainian ports Friday following the departure of the first vessel earlier this week.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday's talks in Sochi will allow Putin and Erdogan to review the implementation of the grain deal. He noted that the two leaders will also discuss the situation in Ukraine and in Syria.

In March, Turkey hosted a round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators who discussed a possible deal to end the hostilities. But the talks fell apart after the meeting in Istanbul, with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other for the lack of progress.

NATO-member Turkey and Russia have a complex relationship. While the two countries support opposing sides in Syria and Libya, they cooperate closely on defense, energy and trade deals. Their relationship has frustrated Turkey’s Western allies, who were particularly annoyed by Ankara's purchase of a sophisticated Russian air defense system.

Turkey has provided Ukraine with drones, which played a significant role in deterring Russian advance in the early stage of the conflict, but it hasn't joined sanctions with Russia.

Amid a major economic crisis with official inflation hitting nearly 80%, Turkey increasingly relies on Russia for trade and tourism. It also depends on Russia for natural gas imports and Russia’s atomic agency is building Turkey’s first nuclear power plant.


Russia-Turkey relations hit a low point in 2015 when Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border and Moscow responded by halting tourism to Turkey and banning imports of fruit and vegetables and other items from Turkey.

While Moscow and Ankara have backed the opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, with Russia shoring up President Bashar Assad's government with Iranian assistance while Turkey supported the opposition, the two countries cooperated closely to negotiate a cease-fire deal in northwestern Syria.

Turkey now hopes for Moscow to green-light a Turkish operation into northern Syria against Kurdish militants whom Turkey considers terrorists.

__

Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, Turkey contributed to this report.


