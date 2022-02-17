Ukraine tensions send US stocks and bond yields lower

S&P 500   4,380.26 (-2.12%)
DOW   34,312.03 (-1.78%)
QQQ   345.45 (-2.97%)
AAPL   168.88 (-2.13%)
MSFT   290.73 (-2.93%)
FB   207.71 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,650.78 (-3.77%)
AMZN   3,093.05 (-2.18%)
TSLA   876.35 (-5.09%)
NVDA   245.07 (-7.56%)
BABA   124.43 (-0.90%)
NIO   24.72 (-3.48%)
AMD   112.37 (-4.52%)
CGC   8.15 (-6.86%)
MU   93.73 (-2.43%)
GE   98.46 (-2.91%)
T   23.76 (-0.75%)
F   17.54 (-2.61%)
DIS   152.95 (-2.17%)
AMC   18.94 (-3.71%)
PFE   48.90 (-1.57%)
ACB   4.38 (-6.81%)
BA   213.58 (-2.44%)
S&P 500   4,380.26 (-2.12%)
DOW   34,312.03 (-1.78%)
QQQ   345.45 (-2.97%)
AAPL   168.88 (-2.13%)
MSFT   290.73 (-2.93%)
FB   207.71 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,650.78 (-3.77%)
AMZN   3,093.05 (-2.18%)
TSLA   876.35 (-5.09%)
NVDA   245.07 (-7.56%)
BABA   124.43 (-0.90%)
NIO   24.72 (-3.48%)
AMD   112.37 (-4.52%)
CGC   8.15 (-6.86%)
MU   93.73 (-2.43%)
GE   98.46 (-2.91%)
T   23.76 (-0.75%)
F   17.54 (-2.61%)
DIS   152.95 (-2.17%)
AMC   18.94 (-3.71%)
PFE   48.90 (-1.57%)
ACB   4.38 (-6.81%)
BA   213.58 (-2.44%)
S&P 500   4,380.26 (-2.12%)
DOW   34,312.03 (-1.78%)
QQQ   345.45 (-2.97%)
AAPL   168.88 (-2.13%)
MSFT   290.73 (-2.93%)
FB   207.71 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,650.78 (-3.77%)
AMZN   3,093.05 (-2.18%)
TSLA   876.35 (-5.09%)
NVDA   245.07 (-7.56%)
BABA   124.43 (-0.90%)
NIO   24.72 (-3.48%)
AMD   112.37 (-4.52%)
CGC   8.15 (-6.86%)
MU   93.73 (-2.43%)
GE   98.46 (-2.91%)
T   23.76 (-0.75%)
F   17.54 (-2.61%)
DIS   152.95 (-2.17%)
AMC   18.94 (-3.71%)
PFE   48.90 (-1.57%)
ACB   4.38 (-6.81%)
BA   213.58 (-2.44%)
S&P 500   4,380.26 (-2.12%)
DOW   34,312.03 (-1.78%)
QQQ   345.45 (-2.97%)
AAPL   168.88 (-2.13%)
MSFT   290.73 (-2.93%)
FB   207.71 (-4.08%)
GOOGL   2,650.78 (-3.77%)
AMZN   3,093.05 (-2.18%)
TSLA   876.35 (-5.09%)
NVDA   245.07 (-7.56%)
BABA   124.43 (-0.90%)
NIO   24.72 (-3.48%)
AMD   112.37 (-4.52%)
CGC   8.15 (-6.86%)
MU   93.73 (-2.43%)
GE   98.46 (-2.91%)
T   23.76 (-0.75%)
F   17.54 (-2.61%)
DIS   152.95 (-2.17%)
AMC   18.94 (-3.71%)
PFE   48.90 (-1.57%)
ACB   4.38 (-6.81%)
BA   213.58 (-2.44%)

Ukraine tensions send US stocks and bond yields lower

Thursday, February 17, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial District in New York. Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street, Thursday, Feb. 17, chipping away at the weekly gains for major indexes. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Stocks and bond yields fell sharply Thursday on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets.

The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks and first decline in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points and the Nasdaq composite slid 2.9%. The losses wiped out the major indexes’ weekly gains.

About 85% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 closed lower. The technology sector was the biggest drag on the index, along with communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Microsoft fell 2.9%, Facebook parent Meta slid 4.1% and Nike fell 2.5%.

Bond yields fell and dragged banks lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.97% from 2.04% late Wednesday. Bank of America slid 3.4%.

Markets in Europe, which have been particularly sensitive to tensions in Ukraine, closed broadly lower.

The wave of selling came as President Joe Biden warned that Russia, which is believed to have built up some 150,000 military forces near Ukraine’s borders, could invade within days. Dignitaries raced for solutions but suspicions between East and West only seemed to grow, as NATO allies rejected Russian assertions it was pulling back troops from exercises that had fueled fears of an attack.

“We’re still at this level of inflation that is high and concerning,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "Add on to that the uncertainty of what’s going on in Russia and Ukraine and you have some folks who just want to sit it out.”

The S&P 500 fell 94.75 points to 4,380.26. The index is now 8.7% below the all-time high it set on Jan. 3. The Dow slid 622.24 points, or 1.8%, to 34,312.03, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 407.38 points to 13,716.72.

Small company stocks also fell broadly. The Russell 2000 index gave up 51.22 points, or 2.5%, to 2,028.09.

Markets have been unsettled all week by tensions in Ukraine, and the potential for a military conflict in Europe has made for volatile trading in energy markets. Russia is a major energy producer and a military conflict could disrupt supplies and jolt markets. U.S. crude oil prices fell 2%, while the price of natural gas fell 4.9%.

If Russia invades Ukraine and the U.S. and the West respond with economic sanctions, that could impede access to about 7% of the global energy market, Martin said.

The price of gold, traditionally a safe haven during geopolitical uncertainty, rose 1.6%.

The tensions over Ukraine have only added to worries investors face as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to fight persistently rising inflation.

Wall Street has been looking for clues about how much and how quickly the central bank will begin raising interest rates. The minutes from the latest meeting of Fed officials released on Wednesday showed that most policymakers suggested that a faster pace of increases in the benchmark short-term interest rate “would likely be warranted.”

Inflation has spiked to a 40-year high and companies have been dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs by raising prices on finished goods for consumers. Many have also warned investors that profits, sales and overall operations will still be hurt by inflation.

The move to raise prices on goods has heightened concerns that consumers could eventually pull back spending, which could damage economic growth. Consumers haven't pulled back yet, though, according to latest report from the Commerce Department showing that retail sales surged 3.8% in January as the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19 faded.

Wall Street is also reviewing the latest round of corporate report cards. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, rose 4% after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results. Cisco Systems, which makes routers, gained 2.8% after raising its profit forecast for the year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Cisco Systems right now?

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Cisco Systems (CSCO)3.4$55.77+2.8%2.65%20.73Hold$63.56
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.