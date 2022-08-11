Ukraine wants donors to give more money to 'stop Russia'

S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
S&P 500   4,210.24
DOW   33,309.51
QQQ   325.93
The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Forget Tesla, THIS Could be the Biggest EV Investment Play in 2022 (Ad)
The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
Trump says he took the Fifth in NY civil investigation
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Wall Street roars after inflation cools more than expected
Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry
How High Can Copper Go? (Ad)

Ukraine wants donors to give more money to 'stop Russia'

Thu., August 11, 2022 | Jan M. Olsen, Associated Press


Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks via video-link at a donor conference for Ukraine held at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The international donation conference will strengthen the long-term support for Ukraine with discussions on how financing, weapons production, training and demining can be strengthened going forward. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western nations Thursday to provide more money to help Ukraine's military keep fighting nearly 5½ months after Russia invaded its neighbor.

“The sooner we stop Russia, the sooner we can feel safe,” Zelenskyy said while addressing defense leaders at a Denmark conference aimed at strengthening financing for weapons, training and demining work in his country.

“We need armaments, munitions for our defense," he added, speaking via a live link from Ukraine.

The conference in Copenhagen is a follow-up to an April meeting at a U.S. air base in Germany that established the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which coordinates international military support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, who attended the conference in Denmark's capital, told journalists that acquiring more fighter planes is the country's priority right now.

“In the first stage, we need fighters. After that, demining,” Reznikov said.

Denmark is co-hosting the daylong conference in Copenhagen with Britain and Ukraine. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the goal of the event was securing “concrete steps.”

He announced that Britain says it will send more multiple launch rocket systems and guided missiles to Ukraine to help it resist Russia’s invasion.

The new weapons, whose number wasn't specified, come on top of several rocket-launch systems given by Britain to Ukraine earlier this year. Ukrainian troops have been trained in Britain to use them.

“Our continued support sends a very clear message, Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder, providing defensive military aid to Ukraine to help them defend against Putin’s invasion,” Wallace said.


Before the conference started, the Danish government said it would give Ukraine an extra 820 million kroner ($113 million), which would bring Denmark’s total contribution to the war effort to more than 3 billion kroner ($413 million). Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called it “a huge donation.”

Part of the money would pay for 130 Danish troops to help train Ukrainian forces in Britain over the coming months.

“We will not let you down,” Frederiksen said as she opened the conference.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said there was still unwavering Western support for Ukraine.

“There still is a very strong support to help Ukraine, also on the long run. It is decisive for Ukraine to be able to defend itself against the Russian attack," Arild Gram said.

The Kyiv School of Economics released a report Wednesday assessing the cost of war damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure at more than $110 billion. The report said 304 bridges and more than 900 health care facilities were either destroyed or damaged.

___ Jill Lawless in London, and James Brooks in Copenhagen, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy to Outrun Rising Interest Rates".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.