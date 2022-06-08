×
S&P 500   4,160.68
DOW   33,180.14
QQQ   309.87
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co. 
It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
After rough run, Kohl's surges on potential takeover
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
S&P 500   4,160.68
DOW   33,180.14
QQQ   309.87
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co. 
It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
After rough run, Kohl's surges on potential takeover
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
S&P 500   4,160.68
DOW   33,180.14
QQQ   309.87
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co. 
It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
After rough run, Kohl's surges on potential takeover
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
S&P 500   4,160.68
DOW   33,180.14
QQQ   309.87
3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co. 
It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
After rough run, Kohl's surges on potential takeover
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks

Ukrainian forces could pull back from embattled eastern city

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 | John Leicester And David Keyton, Associated Press


An injured Ukrainian servicemen is transferred to a medical facility after getting an emergency medical treatment in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battling Russian troops in a key eastern city appeared on the cusp of retreat Wednesday, though the regional governor insisted they are still fighting “for every centimeter” of the city.

The urban battle for Sievierodonetsk testified to the painstaking, inch-by-inch advance by Russian forces as they close in on control of the entire Luhansk region, one of two that make up the industrial heartland known as the Donbas.

After a bungled attempt to overrun Kyiv in the early days of the war, Russia shifted its focus to the region of coal mines and factories. The region has been partly controlled by Russia-backed separatists for years, making supply lines shorter and allowing Moscow to tap separatist forces to back its offensive. But Russia also faces Ukraine's most battle-hardened troops, who have been fighting the separatists for eight years there.

The result is a slow slog with both sides exchanging artillery barrages that seemingly inflict heavy losses and neither appearing to have the clear momentum.

Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties in Sievierodonetsk on Wednesday, telling The Associated Press “maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”

Earlier, on the Telegram messaging app, he said Ukrainian forces were fighting “for every centimeter of the city.”

He indicated they could pull back to positions that are easier to defend. The city across the river, Lysychansk, sits on higher ground.

Sievierodonetsk became the administrative capital of the region after the city of Luhansk was taken by separatists in 2014. Both it and Lysychansk are wedged between Russian forces to the east, north and south, and are among a few cities and towns in Luhansk still holding out.

The Kremlin has claimed its forces hold nearly all of the Luhansk region, and about half of Donetsk region that rounds out the Donbas.


Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the northern Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 more over the past 24 hours, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said Wednesday.

The Russian military said Wednesday that Moscow used “air-launched, high-precision missiles” to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukrainian officials of such a plant being hit.

On the diplomatic front, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks Wednesday with Turkish officials on a plan that could allow Ukraine to export its grain through the Black Sea to global markets amid an escalating global food crisis.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports have halted much of that flow, endangering food supplies to many developing countries. Many of those ports are now also heavily mined.

An estimated 22 million tons of grains are sitting in silos in Ukraine.

Turkey is hoping to negotiate a secure corridor, possibly overseen by the U.N., for the shipment of Ukrainian grain — as well as Russian food and fertilizer.

Before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Ukrainian officials said Russia controlled some 7% of the country, including the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, and areas held by the separatists in Donetsk and Luhansk. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces held 20% of the country.

While Russia has superior firepower, the Ukrainian defenders are entrenched and have shown the ability to counterattack.

“The absolutely heroic defense of the Donbas continues,” Zelenskyy said late Tuesday in his nightly video address.

Speaking earlier to a Financial Times conference, Zelenskyy insisted on Ukraine’s need to defeat Russia on the battlefield but also said he is still open to peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at a news conference after the talks with Lavrov, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country is “much more optimistic” that Russia and Ukraine can be persuaded to return to talks aimed at ending the war. Talks between the two sides hosted by Turkey earlier in the conflict yielded no progress.

But a former senior U.S. intelligence officer said the time isn’t right.

“You’re not going to get to the negotiating table until neither side feels they have an advantage that they could push,” said Andrea Kendall-Taylor of the Washington-based Center for a New American Security.

The Russians “think they will be able to take the whole of the Donbas and then might use that as the opportunity to call for negotiations,” Kendall-Taylor said at an online seminar organized by Columbia and New York universities.

___

Associated Press journalists Oleksandr Stashevskyi in Kyiv; Yuras Karmanau in Lviv; and Andrew Katell in New York contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm.  MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.



View the "7 ESG Stocks that are Leading the Way to a Better World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastIs Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

Today Kate sits down with Nanette Abuhoff Jacobson, Managing Director and Multi-Asset Strategist at Wellington Management Company and Global Investment Strategist for Hartford Funds. Nanette gives us a fund manager’s perspective on the big picture, with a particular emphasis on how to allocate asset classes, and where investors should consider paring back or adding.

Listen Now to Is Staying the Course Still The Best Investing Strategy?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.