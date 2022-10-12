S&P 500   3,588.84
DOW   29,239.19
QQQ   262.75
4 Things All Small Business Owners Can Learn From Comedian Bill Burr
Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Honda, LG to build $3.5B battery plant, hire 2,200 in Ohio
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
Ukrainian military command says its forces recapture 5 settlements in southern Kherson as part of counteroffensive

Wed., October 12, 2022 | The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian military command says its forces recapture 5 settlements in southern Kherson as part of counteroffensive.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the Stocks Here .

