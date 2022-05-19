Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs

In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, May 19, 2022, shows Ukrainian servicemen as they leave the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Thursday, May 19, 2022, shows Russian servicemen frisking Ukrainian servicemen after they leaved the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, shows a wounded Ukrainian servicemen lying in a hospital in Novoazovsk, Ukraine, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, after he an his comrades were evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Red Cross staff drive by in their vehicles to the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to observe the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo)
In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Ukrainian servicemen carry a wounded comrade after they left the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Rescuers carry the body of a civilian at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
A serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia stands guard not far from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo)
The withered hand of a dead Russian soldier pokes out of a body bag during the exhumation of killed Russian soldiers' at their former positions near the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Wednesday May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus traveling from Mariupol to a prison in Olyonivka after they leave the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo)
Buses wait for Ukrainian servicemen to transport them from Mariupol to a prison in Olyonivka after they leave the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo)
A woman walks past a crater of an explosion after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Rescuers work at a site of an apartment building destroyed by Russian shelling in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Men walk past a damaged building after Russian shelling in Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)
Villagers walk past unexploded artillery shells as they collect scrap metal from a bombed warehouse in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The helmet of a Russian soldier lays in a trench in the village of Malaya Rohan, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, May 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
An elderly man rests in a city subway used as a temporary bomb shelter in Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Although the bombings in Kharkiv have decreased and the subway is expected to run beginning of next week, still some residents use it as a temporary bomb shelter. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A man takes pictures inside a destroyed boiler room in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The building was shelled early Thursday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
People queue to receive food donations in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin stands in court during a hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The 21 year old Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine testified Thursday that he shot a civilian on orders from two officers and pleaded for his victim's widow to forgive him. (AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna)
A woman stands in a house destroyed by shelling in Donetsk, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)
Iryna Martsyniuk, 50, stands next to her heavily damaged house after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, a few kilometres from the front lines, but they all survived unharmed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Residents stay in the city subway of Kharkiv, in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Although the bombings in Kharkiv have decreased and the subway is expected to run beginning of next week, still some residents use it as a temporary bomb shelter. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A child's drawing lays on the floor of Iryna Martsyniuk's home, heavily damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, a few kilometres from the front lines, but they all survived unharmed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Residents of a shelled neighbourhood collect water from a public water pump in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
People queue to receive food donations in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Volunteers move a body of a killed Russian soldier during the exhumation in the village of Malaya Rohan, on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Thursday, May 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
A Ukrainian policeman checks the wreckage in a heavily damaged sunflower seeds processing plant after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, which is a few kilometres from the front lines. They all survived unharmed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A man inspects the damage of a destroyed boiler room in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The building was shelled early Thursday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Shattered glass lies on the floor of Iryna Martsyniuk's home, heavily damaged after a Russian bombing in Velyka Kostromka village, Ukraine, Thursday, May 19, 2022. Martsyniuk and her three young children were at home when the attack occurred in the village, which is a few kilometres from the front lines. They all survived unharmed. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fate of hundreds of Ukrainian fighters who surrendered after holding out against punishing attacks on Mariupol’s steel factory hung in the balance Thursday, amid international fears that the Russians may take reprisals against the prisoners.
The International Committee of the Red Cross gathered personal information from hundreds of the soldiers — name, date of birth, closest relative — and registered them as prisoners of war, as part of its role in ensuring the humane treatment of POWs under the Geneva Conventions.
Amnesty International said in a tweet that the Ukrainian soldiers are now prisoners of war and as such “must not be subjected to any form of torture or ill-treatment.”
More than 1,700 defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have surrendered since Monday, Russian authorities said, in what appeared to be the final stage in the nearly three-month siege of the now-pulverized port city.
At least some of the fighters were taken by the Russians to a former penal colony in territory controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. Others were hospitalized, according to a separatist official.
But an undisclosed number remained in the warren of bunkers and tunnels in the sprawling plant.
In a brief video message, the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, which led the defense of the steel mill, said he and other fighters were still inside.
“An operation is underway, the details of which I will not announce,” Svyatoslav Palamar said.
While Ukraine expressed hope for a prisoner exchange, Russian authorities have threatened to investigate some of the Azovstal fighters for war crimes and put them on trial, branding them “Nazis” and criminals.
The Azov Regiment's far-right origins have been seized on by the Kremlin as part of an effort to cast Russia's invasion as a battle against Nazi influence in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, in the first war crimes trial held by Ukraine, a captured Russian soldier testified that he shot an unarmed civilian in the head on an officer’s orders, and he asked the victim’s widow to forgive him. The soldier pleaded guilty earlier in the week, but prosecutors presented the evidence against him in line with Ukrainian law.
In the Poltava region, two other Russian soldiers appeared in court Thursday on war-crimes charges that they shelled civilians. Prosecutors said both pleaded guilty. The next court session in their case was set for May 26.
Also, more U.S. aid appeared to be on its way to Ukraine when the Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 billion package of military and economic aid for the country and its allies. The House voted for it last week. President Joe Biden’s quick signature was certain.
“Help is on the way, really significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Taking the Azovstal steel plant would allow Russia to claim complete control of Mariupol and secure a long-sought victory. But it would be a mostly symbolic victory at this point, since the city is already effectively in Moscow's hands and analysts say most of the Russian forces that were tied down by the battle there have already left.
Kyiv's troops, bolstered by Western weapons, thwarted Russia's initial goal of storming the capital, Kyiv, and have put up stiff resistance against Moscow's forces in the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that President Vladimir Putin has set his sights on capturing.
The surprising success of Ukraine's troops has buoyed Kyiv's confidence.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who was involved in several rounds of talks with Russia, said in a tweet addressed to Moscow: “Do not offer us a cease-fire — this is impossible without total Russian troops withdrawal.”
“Until Russia is ready to fully liberate occupied territories, our negotiating team is weapons, sanctions and money,” he wrote.
Russia, though, again signaled its intent to incorporate or at least maintain influence over areas its troops have seized.
Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin this week visited the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, large parts of which have been under the control of Russian forces since shortly after the invasion began in February. He was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying the regions could become part of “our Russian family.”
Also, Volodymyr Saldo, the Kremlin-installed head of the Kherson region, appeared in a video on Telegram saying Kherson “will become a subject of the Russian Federation.”
In other developments, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke by phone on Thursday with his Russian counterpart for the first time since the war began, and they agreed to keep the lines of communications open, the Pentagon said.
On the battlefield, Ukraine’s military said Russian forces pressed their offensive in various sections of the front in the Donbas but were being repelled. The governor of the Luhansk region said Russian shelling killed four civilians, while separatist authorities in Donetsk said Ukrainian shelling killed two.
On the Russian side of the border, the governor of Kursk province said a truck driver was killed by shelling from Ukraine.
At the war crimes trial in Kyiv, Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old member of a Russian tank unit, told the court that he shot Oleksandr Shelipov, a 62-year-old Ukrainian civilian, in the head on orders from an officer.
Shishimarin said he disobeyed a first order but felt he had no choice but to comply when it was repeated by another officer. He said he was told the man could pinpoint the troops' location to Ukrainian forces.
A prosecutor has disputed that Shishimarin was acting under orders, saying the direction didn’t come from a direct commander.
Shishimarin apologized to the victim's widow, Kateryna Shelipova, who described seeing her husband being shot just outside their home in the early days of Russia’s invasion.
She told the court that she believes Shishimarin deserves a life sentence, the maximum possible, but that she wouldn’t mind if he were exchanged as part of a swap for the Azovstal defenders.
McQuillan reported from Lviv. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, and Aamer Madhani in Washington and other AP staffers around the world contributed.
