Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
×
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Buffett touts benefits of buybacks in his shareholder letter
Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Warns of Shocking Event in 2023 (Ad)
Media drop Dilbert after creator's Black 'hate group' remark
Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Diverse designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5
UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Buffett touts benefits of buybacks in his shareholder letter
Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Warns of Shocking Event in 2023 (Ad)
Media drop Dilbert after creator's Black 'hate group' remark
Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Diverse designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5
UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Buffett touts benefits of buybacks in his shareholder letter
Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Warns of Shocking Event in 2023 (Ad)
Media drop Dilbert after creator's Black 'hate group' remark
Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Diverse designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5
UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix
S&P 500   3,970.04
DOW   32,816.92
QQQ   291.85
Buffett touts benefits of buybacks in his shareholder letter
Man Who Predicted 2008 Crash Warns of Shocking Event in 2023 (Ad)
Media drop Dilbert after creator's Black 'hate group' remark
Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Diverse designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5
UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix

Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion

Sun., February 26, 2023 | The Associated Press

Olha Kosianchuk, 64, cries during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in Bucha, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Olha's husband was killed during the occupation of Bucha by Russian troops during the first weeks of the war. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The anniversary on Friday of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a somber day for many of the country's 43 million people. Here's a selection of what some of them said:

___

“I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope." —- Oleksandr Hranyk, a school director in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

___

"For me, it’s a terrible pain and a day where I don’t want to go back in my thoughts, rewatch photos or videos. A very tough day." — Daria Horda, 25, who hasn’t seen her family in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka since Moscow's troops rolled across Ukraine's borders on Feb. 24, 2022.

___

“This day has become a symbol for me that we have survived for a whole year and will continue to live.” — Tetiana Klimkova, a Kyiv resident who has a ribbon on her purse in Ukraine's blue and yellow national colors.

___

“Victory is ours; Young people will live.” — Nelia Zamostian, 62, who was attending a church memorial service in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that became an early symbol of Russian atrocities.

___

“We have been standing for exactly one year. And we still know: every tomorrow is worth fighting for.” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

___

“We celebrate not a year of the war, but a year of resilience, humanity and salvation. A year of united Ukraine that has changed the world.” — Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska.

___

“Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task — to win" —- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

___

“It’s hard not to imagine that from now on, we’re more than a year apart from our normal lives.” — Ukrainian writer Viktoria Amelina.

___


Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover

Recent Videos

Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
Safe Harbor Stocks for a Stormy Market
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
AMD Earnings are Good, Time to Buy?
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Opportunity Strikes for these High-Yield Values
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: